AS I drive my vehicle, excitedly listening to the roll-out of new soca releases, my thoughts project to the sheer excitement of chipping down the road to the sounds of brass at the fetes leading up to Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

As my enthusiasm builds to the tempo of the “season” that endeavours to trump ­Christmas in this part of the world, I cannot help but transfigure my thoughts to the frustration and horror that is to befall myself and the hundreds of families who live in communities across the highway of the “fete capital” of the Southland—Brian Lara Stadium.

For many years, this location has been the site of Carnival events, and its popularity as the preferred venue for promoters is increasing because of the ease of parking, layout and popular breakfast parties.

With reference to the breakfast parties, one can be shocked out of sleep by the DJ’s “call to party” at 2 a.m.—an injustice that could not possibly happen in more developed nations.

As the vice-president of one of the resident associations who has made every attempt to bring a resolve and to simply uphold the law by meeting with the councillor for the area, the senior superintendent of police for the district, the mayor, even being very successful in having the MP for the constituency come for a meeting to discuss this problem—to what end? I ask.

The success ends there. Subsequent discussions with the EMA about it and the chairman of UDeCOTT (the State authority for Brian Lara Stadium)—and still “nada”, because one might surmise that perhaps meetings in another language might bring more action.

Failure to act, failure to do the jobs employees are paid to do, failure to make the decisions those in authority are appointed to do... Suggestions of “lack of resources, deflection of responsibility, we’ll look into it”—all excuses given to us.

I recall the member for Pointe-a-Pierre, David Lee (not the MP with whom we met), raised this problem in Parliament and, in response, Minister of National Security Stuart Young said he would bring an end to the frustration and disturbance of the peace caused by these loud noises.

Well, honourable minister, since your utterances, we have had numerous fetes, breakfast parties and the very successful CPL matches at the facility—all contributing to the discomfort of residents.

Being the person I am, I make every attempt to be a part of the solution when I see problems, as complaining is merely noise without action. Wherefore, the following are some websites that can offer a remedy to this ongoing saga: http://soundwalls.com and https://www.fastcompany.com.

The second option offers a natural green approach as a solution.

Elections are in the air, the atmosphere is filled with the sounds of promises being made. But I’ll tell you—the promises are no longer winning votes. The citizens of Trinidad and Tobago want action and, more so, we in the district of the City of San Fernando.

I will continue to bring action until change comes. I will continue to advocate for the law of the land to be upheld. I will continue to be the voice for the people, until the community, city and country, world in which I live becomes a better place for all those who occupy it.

Marcus Girdharie

San Fernando

