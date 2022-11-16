Sowing the seed for return to civilised living

What continues to baffle me is how with all the letters we write pointing to the need for a better country, together with the goodwill sermonising on the pulpit and from other sources, that wrongdoing continues to escalate in virtually every facet of our national life.
It is as if the old value system which guided us into making the right choices in the past has now taken a back seat, and in its place a frightening indifference to a sense of right and wrong seems to have taken centre stage.
To illustrate this, I have chosen instances, some current, in which one would have expected at least some semblance of behavioural rightness, but looking for same seems an exercise in futility. Like with the services elected politicians are supposed to provide but do not!
The repeated “f” word in social media recently from a young lady, directed to one in high office, speaks of the lack of such service and the utter disillusionment it produces, and may well be the reaction of the thousands ravaged by floods, landslides and poor roads, which could have been mitigated or even avoided if those in charge had the foresight and the will, indeed the care for their constituents, to anticipate such problems and deal with them.
And on a similar high level, where justice and fair play should prevail as in a recent legal matter, now seemingly forgotten, the focus seems to be on manipulating the law to the advantage of some of the major players instead of zoning into their guilt or innocence.
Again, in a more startling revelation in the media, officers who should stem the entry of illegal guns into the country, in an abominable violation of their oath of office, in fact facilitate such entry for a price, and on the same continuum, instead of acting in the tradition of the British Bobby to truly protect and serve, some so charged compromise their professional ethics to serve themselves in similar fashion.
In yet another of our critical institutions, the aberration continues where the choice seems to be for violent confrontation, among female pupils at that, instead of intellectual exchange in the classroom, and in many instances, for many families, the “white powder” takes precedence over the end-of-term report card, with concern only for the money it brings and not the psychological damage it wreaks on the young, impressionable mind.
And away from the institutions that should guide us in the right direction, the price gougers show no mercy for your diminishing purchasing power, overcharging you because it is the norm, and then the trauma of home invasions, hitherto unknown, now becoming the standard expectation, as families cower in fear as to when their turn will come.
Not to mention, of course, the brazen killings which have become the order of the day, again leaving you to wonder when it will be your turn to grieve for a loved one suddenly snatched away from you.
And I can go on and on, but with wrongdoing as pervasive as it is, almost cultural as the mode of behaviour to adopt, and with attempts to check it almost null and of no effect, the question to ask is how could such a mindset take hold of society to the extent that it has. But the answer is not difficult to find.
With our major institutions failing us as illustrated above, in the politics, in the judicial system, in the services sector, et al, engaging in unacceptable behaviours without the need to account, we have found the perfect example to follow, and in the tradition of the telling question of the calypso of old, “If the priest could play (Carnival) who is me?”, allowing wrongdoing to become much more than the exception to the rule, but to slowly seep into our psyche becoming our personal culture.
Wrongdoing without having to account has become our way, our natural impulse, our modus operandi, like the beasts of the field which consume their young because it is their natural impulse to do so.
Which is why no amount of messaging from writers like myself or other goodwill ambassadors or sermonising from the pulpit can have any effect. Neither would any number of cameras or increase in patrols make a difference, for we have a collective evil stalking this land, a natural tendency towards criminal behaviour without conscience, which can only be rooted out by a kind of forced deterrence instituted in the system. And herein lies a problem, too, for who will guard the guards? But this only for the present.
For the future, we must use the home, the school, the church, the community and, if possible, the good men and women elected to lead us to sow the seed that will pave the way for civilised living and return this beautiful country to the glory days of old.
Sowing the seed for return to civilised living