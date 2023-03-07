Spare a thought for the Venezuelan woman

A young female Venezuelan student of English recounts to her teacher, in pre-pandemic times, the way in which women from her country are treated in Trinidad (the teacher’s replies are not included in the account below):
Dalia: Because of the current situation, many Venezuelans are desperate so I’m not saying that all Venezuelans are good people. But neither are we all bad people nor do we come here to abuse this country. I am here only to study. I started using this [showing her shades and earphones] every day on the streets, so they would stop calling me a whore and asking me how much I usually charge [crying]. It’s difficult because I like being here at school. You seem like a perfect teacher to me and my other teachers as well. But I just cannot take this anymore [crying].
Dalia: Consuelo has had so many bad experiences. A man who was trying to force her into his car was, at the same time, calling her a whore. Consuelo relayed that incident to her landlady. And the landlady said to her, ‘No, it’s because all Venezuelan women are whores. And men act like that because Venezuelan women come here to steal husbands from their wives.’
So, I cannot dress nicely because if a man sees me on the street, it’s my fault because I’m a slut. My dad does not know that I’ve been called a whore on the street, and I cannot tell him that.
Dalia: Everybody tells me, ‘You’re crazy. How have you been putting up with all of this?’
I like the course. I am fascinated by my teachers, but yesterday, I thought about it and said to myself, No! I wanted to do all the levels. And you know that. But I feel that my time here has run out already. I cannot fight anymore. Because if I’m walking alone on the streets, and for one reason or another I’m late, I must walk terrified, hoping they won’t kidnap me, rape me or...and the daily insults, well, it’s my daily bread.
Dalia: My brother did not want me to stay here, my dad was not in full agreement, but he respects my decisions. My ex-boyfriend did not want it either and he came with me for the first time. And none of them know what I’ve been through.
Dalia: I stayed here because I really liked it. I came and I registered immediately. And then my dad brought me. He did not like what he saw...the women on the streets.
Whereas the men harass me, the women want to kill me. Then I must walk around staring at the ground so that no one will be offended. You can think whatever you want about my country, but if you are walking down the street, people will tell you, ‘Goodbye, my love,’ but a man is never going to get out of a car and take you forcibly. Or if I am in a bar here drinking with my friends, they come up to me and try to touch me because I am Venezuelan.
Dalia: In my country, we have all kinds of people—brown, black people, white people. And 98 per cent of the population does not insult you on the streets because you are a different colour or belong to a different religion.
I cannot walk the streets because the female drivers—they either don’t slow down to let me cross the street, or they say, ‘Hmm, white’.
Dalia: My father always comes to Trinidad with me because he is afraid that Immigration won’t let me in. He comes so they can see that he is my father, even though I come with all my papers: my fees and accommodation already paid for because before leaving, I always pay for everything in full. But why is my Dad afraid that they won’t let me in, and that they will treat me as though I am on my own? Because the women who come here alone are ill-treated.
Dalia: Yes, teacher, because I’m scared if I leave class at three o’clock and Carmen is not with me or Tomas is not with me because they also live on hall, I walk down the street terrified; the cars pull up next to me, it’s always a man. They ask me how much do you charge, and I do this... [showing her shades and earphones].
Dalia: We come here not to bypass the law but to try to study quietly because in Venezuela, you can’t be at ease. I cannot take it anymore.
Dr Amina Ibrahim-Ali
Instructor III, Faculty of Humanities and Education, The UWI
Romulo Guedez-Fernandez
Instructor II, Spanish,
Modern Languages and Linguistics