Sparking the future

“A single spark can start a prairie fire.” —Mao Zedong, 1930.
This observation came back to my mind in the witnessing of the events of the last seven days. The underlying theme was the use of weapons to resolve our social problems.
In June 2014, “Pancho” Yarna, a restaurateur, was shot standing on Queen Street; last week the AG’s office was shot at. We still have no idea why. Criminal elements are among us, but we are not assured that police “intelligence” has progressed even though brute force has.
For those who wonder why the crime-ridden communities do not protest illegal activities, the October 2014 case of Marlene Grant, great aunt of Tecia Henry, who chased and shot by two masked gunmen, shows the stark cost of “the audacity to stand up to gangsters”. She lived walking distance from the Besson Street Police Station. Three months before, her home was fire-bombed. Ten-year-old Tecia’s body had been found after community protests at police inaction.
Yet the police and the regiment could relentlessly pursue “Bandy” Skeete at the offices of a media house, culminating in the deaths of three men in Desperlie Crescent for his alleged, unproven role in the killing of an army lance corporal, Mr Thomas. In response, the Besson Street Police Station came under fire in September 2014, in what was described as “scenes from a war”. There has been no official closure of these incidents.
When policing is different depending on the community, it is not justice. Many young, poor men are jailed for drug possession, but we turn a blind yet sympathetic eye to young doctors and businessmen using drugs. It is not justice when the lack of safety, felt by residents, in these communities which we call “hotspots” is ignored in our advocating for an increasingly militarised police.
We have seen the 2014 policy materialise into an “us versus them” posture complete with guns, tear gas and battle dress uniforms accompanied by a lack of training and restraint. Lack of restraint caused the 2014 unwarranted killing of Joel Apparicio in San Juan in broad daylight; and now in 2020, we saw it in Second Caledonia.
Did those policemen operate in a skilled, organised fashion that inspired confidence? And that was a simple case where they were dominating the situation. The justified use of weapons has moved from “self-defence” to “feel threatened”.
Last week’s videos showed us our police are not only possessed of technology, but also of an ethos that sees the public as an enemy to be suppressed. Fully armed crews were posted at virtually every intersection on Ariapita Avenue where late-night patrons were exiting bars at 10.30 p.m. on Friday, June 26.
Such shows of force anger those who are innocent yet are traumatised, and blur the line between individual police officers and “the police”, with detrimental results for both sides. Residents in Laventille recite the acts by corrupt officers that have the same effect on their daily lives as those of the gangsters.
A Nelson Street video showed police allegedly bringing a John John resident into the area and releasing him to the “mercy” of people there. The youths refused to beat him up, in an act of political maturation. This is the frightening plot: young people, with nothing to lose, realising they have been used before as fodder.
Looking at the videos, the young are a new “batch”. They all look under 30 years old. Their actions are convened by smartphones. Why do we have so many young people unemployed, and what will The UWI 2020 graduates do when they do not find jobs?
We are facing a social crisis that combines 1970 (ideology) with 1990 (criminality) infused with a lack of a social contract with the young due to our wanton disrespect. Which spark do we wish to ignite? Watkins-led or pitched battles in the street?
Noble Philip
Blue Range