Speak up against racial superiority

Message on the International Day for People of African Descent—

August 31 each year, the International Day for People of African Descent celebrates the diverse heritage and culture of people of African descent, and their enormous contribution to our societies throughout history.

Yet, around the world, millions of people of African descent are still subject to racism and deeply entrenched and systemic racial discrimination.

That is why the United Nations continues to call for the full respect of their human rights and fundamental freedoms, for redress when these are violated, and for formal apologies and reparations for the egregious wrongs of slavery and colonialism.

In December, the Permanent Forum of People of African Descent, whose establishment is an important achievement of the International Decade for People of African Descent, will hold its first session.

I urge all stakeholders, including people, communities and organisations of African descent, to participate and drive the work of the forum forward.

The United Nations General Assembly has requested the Intergovernmental Working Group on the Effective Implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action to draft a United Nations declaration on the promotion and full respect of the human rights of people of African descent.

The forum will contribute to this critically important work.

It is essential we continue to speak up—loudly and without fail—against any notion of racial superiority and that we work tirelessly to free all societies from the blight of racism.

Antonio Guterres

United Nations

Secretary General

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sweet ‘moment in time’ with Ruby

Whitney Houston would have sung about “One Moment in Time” to mean an experience with no equal touching the “very heart of you—in her case, “that all of my dreams are a heart beat away”... “to be more than I thought I could be”... “to feel eternity”... “to be free”. Which, in essence, is no different from that special moment that you yourself will have been experiencing, but only in the theatre of your dreams, the reality a virtual impossibility.

Speak up against racial superiority

Message on the International Day for People of African Descent—

August 31 each year, the International Day for People of African Descent celebrates the diverse heritage and culture of people of African descent, and their enormous contribution to our societies throughout history.

‘Voice In The Wilderness’

Sons and Daughters, I am calling out to you.

From the hills of the Montserrat and the Trinity, from the depths of El Tucuche, my voice echoes. I can be heard in the cool breeze of the day. In the quiet of the night from the ripples of the dew drops, I creep up close to your bosom and whisper into your ear, the torment of my torture.

Time to leave Port of Spain

Time to leave Port of Spain

The decentralisation of work in Trinidad needs to be accompanied by the decentralisation of workplaces. The time has come for the big employers—State and private-­sector companies—to ­actively explore and make serious efforts to move big offices and commercial operations out of Port of Spain.

Reflecting on 60 years, we need to take stock

In 1962 on becoming an independent nation we were given the watchwords – Discipline, Production, Tolerance. The ideal foundation upon which to build a national vision, a national plan and most importantly the mental psyche and capacity of our citizens to so execute was properly laid.