Speak up now against SoE extension

In 1975, India’s then government, in its selfishness and arrogance in power killed the world’s largest democracy by imposing emergency on the country. Fundamental rights of the citizens were taken away and the Parliament and the court were made to look on in silence.
A 21-month state of emergency (SoE) was India’s darkest moment in history. If our citizens do not wake up to the schemes of this Government, we had better brace for our very own emergency era because if we allow this one, trust me, there will be no end to it.
To avoid a severe lockdown come November, citizens must speak out against this extension. The Government has had enough time and they have little to show for it.
The Attorney General has claimed that the extension of the SoE is needed to continue the vaccination drive. Surely the vaccination amendment could be handled under the Public Health Ordinance. In fact, just as they did in 2020, even the Stay at Home Order can be handled without a SoE.
Is the silence from the legal fraternity driven by the same reason our statisticians are silent on the true poverty statistics and the true economic fallout of the SoE - fear of victimisation?
What is the Government using the SoE to hide? Does the upcoming budget have anything to do with the extension? The country needs answers.
Marsha L Walker