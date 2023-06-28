Where do we go from here with non-communicable diseases (NCDs)? According to the Express Editorial on Monday, “Too little, too late”, Caricom heads sought to identify the way forward in tackling NCDs through the Declaration of Port of Spain in September 2007, with 14 points of action.
To demonstrate their commitment, they introduced the annual Caribbean Wellness Day (to be observed on the second Saturday of September), and established mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating the implementation of the 14 points of action.
The Express Editorial mentioned an implementation deficit, observing that 13 of the 14 points of action have not been achieved throughout the region. This is almost unbelievable because the declaration was issued after the major recommendations of the report of the Caribbean Commission on Health and Development had been approved by government leaders throughout the region.
In addition, in 2017, to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the declaration, there was an official review of the implementation of the 14 points of action. In spite of the assessment done in 2017 which indicated there was a need for more action and concrete commitments from leaders, very little has been achieved since then. (See food4changecaribbean.org for the article, “10 years after the Port of Spain Declaration: what’s the score?”)
With the anticipated pomp and ceremony of Caricom’s 50th anniversary in the next few days, the question is: what will Caricom be doing for the people of the region in its 50th anniversary? My view is that the Caricom Secretariat and government leaders need to send a message that they are serious about the health and well-being of the people of the region, and therefore are prepared to place tackling the crisis of NCDs on the front burner.
One way of doing this is to arrange for a special heads of government summit to chart the way forward to fast-track the implementation of the declaration’s 14 points of action, and determine the measures needed to combat the worsening NCD crisis in the region.