Special thanks to staff at Arima, Mt Hope hospitals

People usually bash the public healthcare services and their providers in Trinidad. However, I wish to sincerely thank the doctors and nurses at the Arima General Hospital and Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, for their stellar service recently.

Special thanks go out to Dr B Arjoon and his team who performed my emergency surgery. Thanks to consultant Dr Griffith as well, who ensured that I was dis­charged on Mother’s Day.

Additionally, I wish to thank all of the nurses who were on duty during my stay on the Adult Surgical Ward 4, second floor. Your dedication, kindness and care have not gone unnoticed. May God richly bless you all!

Rhonda Dubar

Oropune Gardens

Citizen journalism, the wrong source

When Elon Musk first mentioned the term “citizen journalism” last year, it seemed like just another attention-grabbing attempt at self-validation. Yet, in the same way that the bizarre, almost comical unfolding of events that led to Musk becoming the CEO of Twitter reflected the changing nature of social media, so too did Musk as a self-identifying “citizen journalist” point to the changing nature of who is considered a news source.

Ring election bell now

When he addresses Parliament today, the expectation is that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will announce the date for local government election. Having kept his silence since the Privy Council ruled against the Government’s one-year extension of the term of councillors and aldermen, the public can expect Dr Rowley to say a lot more than that, having taken a week to put his thoughts together.

No solution in sight over gangs

The challenges facing this tiny, twin-island republic seem insurmountable and endless, with no solution on the horizon. Many I have spoken with have all but thrown in the proverbial towel; both young and old.

Encouraged by State to choose violence

Following a murder in Carenage in which a baby was wounded, Government Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy called on “all those who are considering the use of violence” to “put down the gun, set aside hate and malice...”.

What we know since the pandemic

Now that the Covid-19 pandemic is officially over, here’s what we know that we didn’t at the start of 2020:

• vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission. This means that herd immunity is impossible

