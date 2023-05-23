Special thanks to staff at Arima, Mt Hope hospitals

People usually bash the public healthcare services and their providers in Trinidad. However, I wish to sincerely thank the doctors and nurses at the Arima General Hospital and Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, for their stellar service recently.
Special thanks go out to Dr B Arjoon and his team who performed my emergency surgery. Thanks to consultant Dr Griffith as well, who ensured that I was discharged on Mother’s Day.
Additionally, I wish to thank all of the nurses who were on duty during my stay on the Adult Surgical Ward 4, second floor. Your dedication, kindness and care have not gone unnoticed. May God richly bless you all!
Rhonda Dubar
Oropune Gardens