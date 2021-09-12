Speed up system for driver’s permit renewals

It is with great disappointment that I am hereby informing the Ministry of Works and Transport that the appointment system for the renewal of driver’s permits is not functioning as expected.

For months motorists have been attempting to get appointments for the renewal of their licenses. Unfortunately, up to this present time there are no available spaces. This is due to the large numbers of persons who have been frantically and constantly seeking appointments.

Is the Minister of Works aware that hundreds of driver’s permits expired a year ago. He must be reminded that this is no fault of the motorists. The licensing authority needs to organise an expeditious system for renewals. Thousands of motorists are concerned about the slow pace of developments. It is imperative that the authority creates a fast and effective process for the renewal of permits.

Lindsey Rampersad

via e-mail

IMAM Yasin Abu Bakr is a good example of just how hard it is to teach old dogs new tricks. While we might be inclined to ignore his latest "warnings" as the rant of an egomaniac with a passion for the spotlight, we would be foolish to ignore the lesson he taught us in 1990 when he turned out to be the threat that he was warning the country about. 

