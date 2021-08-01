...Spend money on East PoS instead

How can any reasonable person disagree with the view expressed by former Port of Spain mayor Louis Lee Sing about the plans for the Nelson Mandela Park which propose to upgrade the surface at a cost of untold millions. Mr Lee Sing argues that such an upgrade is both unnecessary and a misdirected use of limited financial resources which would be more effectively used to provide facilities for East Port of Spain citizens.
As has become the norm, these usually-overlooked communities are treated as a convenient voter bank which can be, and usually are, ignored when goodies are being shared out. East Port of Spain is always low on the priority list for development projects which has resulted in that part being among the most underdeveloped communities in the country.
What can the objection to Mr Lee Sing’s proposal be? Is East Port of Spain less important than posh West Port of Spain? Are the people of East Port of Spain not citizens of our country, deserving of a decent standard of living? For almost the entire existence of our country this part of Trinidad has remained a forgotten place with no right to an acceptable quality of life. It goes right back to the issue of the priorities of the government and how depressed areas are treated.
The wishes of the well-to-do are always readily attended to while the less well-off languish.
As has been repeatedly pointed out by a multitude of citizens, the order of priorities of the Government of the day is dictated by the power-brokers and the elite to the detriment of the real needs of the people and the less fortunate who make up the overwhelming majority of the citizenry.
So long as capitalism remains our dominant political system it will ever be so. The Cuban ideal remains an elusive dream.
Karan Mahabirsingh
via e-mail