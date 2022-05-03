Spinning top in mud

The rate at which gun-related executions and murders in general are currently being carried out in this country has gone past critical status. Trinbagonians must now demand from the ones whom they put in authority to arrest the current situation post haste.

Around ten homicides were reported between April 27 and May 1 alone, which is an alarming record, as night after night multiple murders and various other crimes dominate the 7 p.m. news. Indeed, the only thing more disturbing than the existing upsurge in crime is the impotence of the national security and related law enforcement heads to procure and execute an effective plan against the crime scourge.

We know the gun is the criminals’ preferred murder and robbery weapon in this country. We know guns are brought into T&T, as the sophisticated automatic weapons often used cannot be manufactured in our twin-island state, or so we are conditioned to believe.

It is also common knowledge that our borders continue to be porous, evident by the seemingly limitless numbers of guns in criminal hands. If these factors are prosaic, why aren’t the related authorities doing enough to make our beloved nation safe again?

Crime victims and their families want swift justice served to perpetrators. But, sadly, assailants are often undetected, granted bail or let off on a technicality.

As if to be in sync with the murder rate increase, police killings have been featuring in the news too as being more frequent and unwarranted. Perceptions are rife that this is the answer by some law enforcers to curtail crime—sending a message to would-be perpetrators to think twice before engaging in unlawful activity.

Apart from maintaining proper border vigilance, our law makers must generate mechanisms to speed up the administration of justice, since court cases still take too long to conclude. Why not introduce a night court? This incentive can create more employment, clear up backlogs/case loads and foster acceptable court case durations.

It is obvious the present regime is either clueless, complacent or too irresponsible to seriously address the out-of-control crime issue affecting all law abiders. Case in point: after eight months we still have an acting police commissioner. The national electorate will find more excuses to not vote for a new political party as opposed to voting out non-performers. Until that mindset changes, we will continue to spin the proverbial top in mud.

Dexter Rigsby

Mt Lambert

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Britain must let BVI decide

Britain must let BVI decide

The British government should be embarrassed to be associated with any plan to suspend the constitution of the ­British ­Virgin Islands (BVI), dissolve its elected government and place the country under direct rule from London.

This recommendation from an enquiry conducted by British judge Gary Hickinbottom on the request of BVI Governor John Rankin makes one wonder in what century Britain is living. This proposal is 19th century pure Crown Colony government with a vengeance.

An act of God

An act of God

And so it has come to pass. One week after the island-wide blackout of February 16, we told you in this space that, from among the best authority available, there would be, there could be no one to blame for what happened.

We told you that the determination had already been made as to what happened, how and why, and that nobody could have been held responsible for that. It was a warning against the natural national tendency to go for blood. Loud had been the shouts of sabotage, the result of worker discontentment, and a clamour for heads to roll.

The second cricket revolution

The second cricket revolution

I want to reflect here upon the second cricket revolution, which is IPL cricket in India. I am taking the replacement of cricket in America with baseball as the first one. These two revolutions have the same thing in common; they reject formal, Wisden cricket. But more to the point, they are both anti-colonialist statements. What they both reject is not so much formal cricket, as the normative English culture that has attended it—the intersection of leisure and class. A game lasting five days.

The second cricket revolution

I want to reflect here upon the second cricket revolution, which is IPL cricket in India. I am taking the replacement of cricket in America with baseball as the first one. These two revolutions have the same thing in common; they reject formal, Wisden cricket. But more to the point, they are both anti-colonialist statements. What they both reject is not so much formal cricket, as the normative English culture that has attended it—the intersection of leisure and class. A game lasting five days.

China and Covid: the cost of infallibility

China and Covid: the cost of infallibility

Even the Pope claims to be infallible only on matters of faith and doctrine. On the chance of rain or the speed of a racehorse he will freely admit that he is just as fallible as you and I. Whereas secular dictators, and especially ones who are building a personality cult, are implicitly claiming to be infallible about everything.

Spinning top in mud

The rate at which gun-related executions and murders in general are currently being carried out in this country has gone past critical status. Trinbagonians must now demand from the ones whom they put in authority to arrest the current situation post haste.