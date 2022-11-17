Spinning top in mud

We have seen a pundit from Todd Street in San Fernando recently raising the issue of a planned HDC (Housing Development Corporation) site, citing many problems, including traffic congestion in an already crowded space and flooding, as examples for reconsideration.

There has been a back-and-forth between the Ministry of Education and Town and Country Planning Division, which point to the conversation of the change of use for the parcel of land.

While the letters are called into question, there are very fundamental questions to be raised given the level of flooding and traffic congestion as highlighted by the pundit. These questions must tie into both the land use policy and our status regarding the Paris Agreement.

We have joined a global agreement which commits us to lowering our carbon footprint. They tell us that we must adapt to changing weather patterns. This means we must secure our coastal areas, protect against droughts and famine, conserve water and electricity, and mitigate against flooding and carbon emissions. How then should we perceive this move for change of use in San Fernando?

The Ministry of Planning has in place a planning policy where areas are mapped and categorised into sections of use. These lands are classified into various land uses, including residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, forestry and others. The ministry also has an advisory panel and appeal board. Anyone with a desire to change the land use can appeal their matter and seek relief from previously refused applications based on the planning policy. The advisory board then sends it to the minister who has the authority under the Town and Country Act to make a final determination.

We have seen over several years a number of decisions that had severe and life-threatening consequences. In 2018, we had an unprecedented flooding event impacting a community and HDC development in La Horquetta. The area was considered agricultural based on land use policy, but somehow was changed to residential use. Then, as we look to the Northern Range on the hills of Lopinot, Trincity, El Dorado and St Joseph, we see widespread developments on the hills, and now we are seeing the tussle for the San Fernando site.

Looking at the new flooding areas, we can see Tunapuna, Lopinot, Trincity, St Augustine and St Joseph becoming increasingly prone to flooding. We are also witnessing the traffic nightmare which occurs in these areas. What are the commonalities? All of these areas are within marginal constituencies which are La Horquetta/Talparo, Tunapuna, St Joseph and San Fernando West.

It is clear that sensible adapta­tion policies are being ignored in these areas and, instead, focus is placed on voter banks to the detriment of our people. They have been sacrificed for votes.

In any serious, mature demo­cracy, consideration would be given to constitutional and electoral changes so that the two-party system is replaced as part of the adaptation policy going forward. A system of proportional representation must be considered for the future, so that it negates the continuous numbers game which impacts people drastically.

Moreover, the Green Fund was established with the mandate to provide environmental support to the national community, and is funded by private sector businesses through a contribution of 0.3 per cent of gross revenue. This is a 200 per cent increase from the initial 0.1 per cent. The fund now stands at $8 billion.

In spite of these contributions, flooding continues to increase in frequency, yet there is no discussion on the allocation of the fund for flood mitigation through detention and retention ponds, water harvesting, a ban on hillside development or additional river widening and river bank protection, berms, garbage collection, floodgates and water pumps.

It is very instructive that despite the heavy rains, Greenvale remains unaffected given that the measures described in the above paragraph have been implemented. Today, we continue to blame developed countries, seeking “climate repara­tions” rather than implementing com­mon-­sense programmes and mitigation against flooding. We continue to live through the wor­sening cycle of flooding and drought.

Focus on greenhouse gases (GHG) for our country will have no effect on global warming and shows that our country’s climate policy is misdirected. The fund speaks to poverty alleviation, yet year after year, thousands have suffered tremendously, with no efforts to engage communities for tangible relief. Instead, we are concerned about more funding from developed countries, limiting GHGs and planting vetiver grass.

Kevin Bhagaloo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pension shame of the Public Service

Pension shame of the Public Service

Listening to the proceedings of Wednesday’s meeting of Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee was an exercise in time travel back to the past. The Chief Personnel Officer’s description of the process involved in calculating gratuities and pensions was so archaic that one could easily have believed they had been thrown back to the mid-20th Century. Poor CPO Dr Daryl Dindial seemed at his wit’s end in confessing to headaches as he navigated the Civil Service compensation scheme, trying to calculate money owed to retirees:

“To be fair, incremental matters on the whole based on how the compensation scheme is for the Civil Service with the bands and the longevity points and so on, can be very complicated and you have to have a keen awareness of the many Circulars over time to be able to pronounce on where an officer’s incremental points such be… sometimes it gives me headaches because you have to go back to all of the Circulars.”

TTFA indebted to FIFA corruption

TTFA indebted to FIFA corruption

If you haven’t watched the Netflix docuseries FIFA: Uncovered, stop what you’re doing right now. Well, maybe you’ll want to finish reading this column first. Borrow someone’s Netflix account (because this is the only way to truly enjoy Netflix) and watch the documentary. I give it two thumbs up for the shocking reveal of FIFA Corruption.

Replace Hinds, top cop amid crime crisis

Last Saturday, on the doorstep of Starbucks at Sun Plaza, Munroe Road, a man was murdered in broad daylight in front of the families and patrons who went to buy coffee, or went to the convenience store to buy bread or just went to fill gas in their vehicles.

Every day, we see on Whats­App or social media videos showing real mayhem, with criminals assaulting, killing and torturing citizens from every walk of life. It’s a sad state of affairs in this country when everywhere you go, you are at the mercy of gangs and criminals without protection from the authorities

Let ministers pay from their own pockets first

I quite agree that where malice is evident, the police should be made to pay all legal costs and dues from his/her pocket. Now, let us consider the following.

1. The former Central Bank governor was maliciously removed from his position, and the State was ordered to pay him over $7 million. From whose pocket is this money coming?

2. A Brazilian firm had its contract terminated, and now the State has been ordered to pay them some $850 million. Whose pocket pays this?

Spinning top in mud

We have seen a pundit from Todd Street in San Fernando recently raising the issue of a planned HDC (Housing Development Corporation) site, citing many problems, including traffic congestion in an already crowded space and flooding, as examples for reconsideration.

There has been a back-and-forth between the Ministry of Education and Town and Country Planning Division, which point to the conversation of the change of use for the parcel of land.