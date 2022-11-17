Spinning top in mud

We have seen a pundit from Todd Street in San Fernando recently raising the issue of a planned HDC (Housing Development Corporation) site, citing many problems, including traffic congestion in an already crowded space and flooding, as examples for reconsideration.
There has been a back-and-forth between the Ministry of Education and Town and Country Planning Division, which point to the conversation of the change of use for the parcel of land.
While the letters are called into question, there are very fundamental questions to be raised given the level of flooding and traffic congestion as highlighted by the pundit. These questions must tie into both the land use policy and our status regarding the Paris Agreement.
We have joined a global agreement which commits us to lowering our carbon footprint. They tell us that we must adapt to changing weather patterns. This means we must secure our coastal areas, protect against droughts and famine, conserve water and electricity, and mitigate against flooding and carbon emissions. How then should we perceive this move for change of use in San Fernando?
The Ministry of Planning has in place a planning policy where areas are mapped and categorised into sections of use. These lands are classified into various land uses, including residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, forestry and others. The ministry also has an advisory panel and appeal board. Anyone with a desire to change the land use can appeal their matter and seek relief from previously refused applications based on the planning policy. The advisory board then sends it to the minister who has the authority under the Town and Country Act to make a final determination.
We have seen over several years a number of decisions that had severe and life-threatening consequences. In 2018, we had an unprecedented flooding event impacting a community and HDC development in La Horquetta. The area was considered agricultural based on land use policy, but somehow was changed to residential use. Then, as we look to the Northern Range on the hills of Lopinot, Trincity, El Dorado and St Joseph, we see widespread developments on the hills, and now we are seeing the tussle for the San Fernando site.
Looking at the new flooding areas, we can see Tunapuna, Lopinot, Trincity, St Augustine and St Joseph becoming increasingly prone to flooding. We are also witnessing the traffic nightmare which occurs in these areas. What are the commonalities? All of these areas are within marginal constituencies which are La Horquetta/Talparo, Tunapuna, St Joseph and San Fernando West.
It is clear that sensible adaptation policies are being ignored in these areas and, instead, focus is placed on voter banks to the detriment of our people. They have been sacrificed for votes.
In any serious, mature democracy, consideration would be given to constitutional and electoral changes so that the two-party system is replaced as part of the adaptation policy going forward. A system of proportional representation must be considered for the future, so that it negates the continuous numbers game which impacts people drastically.
Moreover, the Green Fund was established with the mandate to provide environmental support to the national community, and is funded by private sector businesses through a contribution of 0.3 per cent of gross revenue. This is a 200 per cent increase from the initial 0.1 per cent. The fund now stands at $8 billion.
In spite of these contributions, flooding continues to increase in frequency, yet there is no discussion on the allocation of the fund for flood mitigation through detention and retention ponds, water harvesting, a ban on hillside development or additional river widening and river bank protection, berms, garbage collection, floodgates and water pumps.
It is very instructive that despite the heavy rains, Greenvale remains unaffected given that the measures described in the above paragraph have been implemented. Today, we continue to blame developed countries, seeking “climate reparations” rather than implementing common-sense programmes and mitigation against flooding. We continue to live through the worsening cycle of flooding and drought.
Focus on greenhouse gases (GHG) for our country will have no effect on global warming and shows that our country’s climate policy is misdirected. The fund speaks to poverty alleviation, yet year after year, thousands have suffered tremendously, with no efforts to engage communities for tangible relief. Instead, we are concerned about more funding from developed countries, limiting GHGs and planting vetiver grass.
Kevin Bhagaloo