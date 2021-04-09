Unbelievable vitriol! The malevolent remarks being made against Dr Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, are so acrimonious that they defy good sense by seemingly mature people.
It defies logic that political differences can be so contemptuous by some in positions of power, or striving to reach there, that health is being equated to political persuasion.
What kind of people would wish ill on another human being because of a difference in political views? Regardless of station in life, health issues can affect people of any colour, creed, race or political leanings.
Whether or not one agrees with certain decisions made by the Prime Minister, it does not give anyone a licence to gloat or wish ill on him because he is reported to have contracted the Covid-19 virus.
The audacity of political aspirants for the reins of power to wish ill rather than ask the country to pray for his speedy recovery speaks volumes about their ability to lead.
Others who also wish ill health on the Prime Minister need to remove the mote in their eyes because there is a great possibility that continued good health can deteriorate sometime in future. Would they welcome malicious comments regarding their livelihood?
It is very eye-opening to hear the deafening silence of the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO), which represents the beliefs of some of these people who visit or attend places of worship, whether frequently or infrequently. What philosophy governs these persons to wish ill on another human being?
Political spitefulness must give way to common decency regarding the health or age of the Prime Minister even though there is disagreement with his leadership policies.
The main political Opposition must reflect on its ill-advised utterances regarding his current health predicament, and needs to encourage its supporters to transform their purported hatefulness into caring and forgiveness.
Unfortunately, their continued utterances regarding governance by the ruling party creates the impression that leadership escapes them, as common decency seems to have been replaced by politics.
All religious organisations must unequivocally ask their membership to pray for the speedy recovery of those who are afflicted with the virus, including the Prime Minister, and to refrain from vitriol regarding health issues of anyone.
Despite political preferences, Trinbagonians live peacefully together and the unfortunate ailment of the Prime Minister must not derail this camaraderie.
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima