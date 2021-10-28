Sports administrators must think outside the box

I wonder who is going to rate our house-keeping in sports?
No one will dare since the spotlight will be on the administrators and officials, coaches and athletes fear victimisation.
As the saying goes, a man must do what a man must do.
The well-articulated National Sports Policy (NSP) 2017-2027, even though it is a rehash of that of 1991, is an excellent example of how administrators suggest structures that have no follow-up or follow-through. Some of the good intentions of the NSP are to:
1. Review and adjust the policy every three years.
2. Get the various ministries to co-operate in their contribution to sports.
3. Set up the long-awaited Sports Commission of Trinidad and Tobago (SCOTT) to handle the A to Z in sports.
4. Revitalise the ailing club system.
5. Start business(es) to generate revenue for the sports budget and reduce dependence on the State’s coffers.
6. Encourage nationals to seek positions on regional and international organisations.
7. To promote research in sports.
8. Keep a database of our athletes.
My questions to the powers-that-be in sports are:
Which person or agency is responsible for the implementation and the triennial review of the NSP?
Was the review done and what adjustments were made?
Who is responsible for co-ordinating the efforts of the ministries?
The document insists that “a ministry will help” but does not state who is to be helped.
Is the Government going to set up SCOTT, define its parameters and make it autonomous?
Is sports handled satisfactorily, with the athlete having access to redress if wronged?
Will the role of the T&T Olympic Committee suffice?
What type of business is contemplated to generate revenue for the sports industry?
May I suggest a recycling type of business, eg producing rubber tiles to pave the roads and continue to export pitch.
There is mobile factory in China for the venture which can be accessed on a government-to-government arrangement.
I wonder why and where we are dumping one million tyres annually?
Seed funding can be provided by the Government and the State provide the market for the products.
A few of our nationals have been elected to boards in regional and international organisations.
The benefits accruing to the local sports industry are left to be seen.
Are the respective disciplines responsible for making a database of the athletes?
Is this going to be centralised so that when we analyse to select teams we can do so objectively with statistics?
T&T has a chronic case of “ research phobia”.
Why are administrators loathe to encourage thinking outside the box?
Creativity will give us new horizons to explore and take sports to the next level.
Let’s take a sporting chance and investigate the universe of sports. If you are saturated with ideas “move yuh foot, let me pass”.
Lennox Francis