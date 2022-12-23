The FIFA 2022 World Cup was indeed fantastic. Yes, it was, and there were so many surprises and upsets. Ah, the beauty of sports!
There is still concern about the hosting of the games in a country where the treatment of migrant workers remains highly questionable.
While I am not an average football fan, there is something captivating about the World Cup that gets my attention every time, and then I find myself looking at as many games as possible.
Argentina’s captain, Lionel Messi, has finally been able to lift the golden trophy, and I am happy for him and his hard-working team. Kylian Mbappé, a forward from France, gave the South Americans a perfect storm; and may God bless that young man richly as well—his future is bright.
Perhaps one day our own footballers will make it to the World Cup finals. If we can dream it, we can achieve it.
With respect to Argentina, I have always been curious as to why so many Trinbagonians support a team that does not seem to have another pinch of colour in the line-up. Has anyone ever wondered why Argentina has had no black footballers for so many years?
Argentina seems to have a very dark history with folks of African descent that many people choose to ignore. While I admire seeing the numerous “melanated” players on the very talented French team, as well as other European teams, there is no doubt that most of the players’ heritage can be traced to Africa or they are the sons of immigrants.
Argentina, however, to some is still seen as somewhat racist.
Call me biased, but I rather support teams that aim to show the diversity of their country as much as possible and, yes, it is not foreign or bandwagonist support that can win a football match.
Maybe one day all football teams or sports teams will have players that represent all of the beautiful ethnic groups that God made. Yes, I long for that day, and may slavery and racism be evils of the past.
J Ali
Port of Spain