Spreading awareness of oral cancer

The last month has been surreal following my return to Trinidad on business to assist in family matters.
I have been very impressed by the national efforts in the publicity and spreading awareness of breast cancer by many well-known local public figures. The campaign was well done and very well received, gaining presence on multiple social medial platforms.
I have spent the past 16 years in the UK working and specialising in treating head and neck cancer and the aesthetic and functional complications of such.
Following on from breast cancer is Mouth Cancer Action Month. If I were in the UK, we would be doing the same job for mouth cancer as the press did for breast cancer.
Worldwide, mouth cancer is the sixth most common cancer, with an incidence of 8,000 new cases per year in the UK. Males are more often affected than females, and the middle-age group is the most common.
Predisposing factors are smoking and drinking alcohol. The two together poses an exponential increase in risk. Other factors for mouth and throat cancer are viral, with human papillomavirus being the major culprit. Sun exposure may induce cancers of the lip, and skin of the head and neck.
The most common cancer of the mouth is squamous cell carcinoma, and the most common site is the tongue. It often presents as a non-healing ulcer present for more than two weeks, or a red or white patch.
Lesions may also affect the upper and lower jaws, causing loosening of teeth, foul taste or bad breath, pain on swallowing radiating to the ears, difficulty swallowing and numbness of the lips and tongue.
Mouth cancer may also present as a new lump in the neck that is often hard and difficult to move.
Other mouth cancers may be oral melanoma as the mucosa have cells that, like skin, can produce pigment. Salivary gland tumours are another subset of this and present lumps in the floor of the mouth, palate or the gland at the side of the face.
Diagnosis always begins with a high level of suspicion and visiting a health professional, either your dentist or medical practitioner, at the earliest point is imperative. A referral will then be made to an appropriate specialist.
Oral/head and neck cancers are treated by head and neck specialists who are often trained after residency in either oral maxillofacial surgery, otolaryngology or plastic surgery. A biopsy of the lesion in question is taken and a relative scan is obtained to gain more information.
Due to the complexity in treatment to preserve function and aesthetics while gaining a cure, treatment is discussed in a multi-team environment which not only entails the surgeons, but radiologist, pathologist, oncologist, speech and language, and the dietitian.
For oral cancer, treatment is often surgical, which involves removal of the cancer and clearance of nodes that may be of risk in the neck. Radiotherapy or radio-chemotherapy may be an adjunct, pending histological findings or in patients who are unfit for surgical procedures.
For some cases where extensive surgery is not possible or radiotherapy may not work, immunotherapy may be an option to assist in stabilising or slowing disease progression.
Patients are often followed up for a period of five years to ensure that if tumours recur they are caught early and further treatment with curative intent is offered.
Oral cancer has a survival rate of 94 per cent if there is only localised disease. It drops to about 60 per cent if concurrent disease is found in the neck.
The gist is, as with all cancers, mitigate the risk and eliminate high risk factors such as smoking and drinking. Catching the disease early is also important.
Dentists are often the first at identifying oral cancer, as they are trained specifically in oral anatomy and pathology.
Visit a practitioner early for that non-healing ulcer or that red or white patch that has failed to disappear.
Jerome Philip
consultant maxillofacial surgeon,
Head and Neck Oncology;
honorary senior lecturer/MD candidate, HYMS