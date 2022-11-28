The United Nations’ “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” ends on December 10 and, during this period, the public will be provided with a lot of false or exaggerated information about women. As a corrective, here are the main claims that do not stand up to scrutiny:
(1) “One in three women experience Intimate Partner Violence.” This figure is arrived at by including instances where a man says hurtful things to his spouse (psychological abuse) and includes men defending themselves against women who are physically attacking them. Yet, even by these wide measures, 66 per cent of men in Trinidad and Tobago never abuse their partners.
(2) “Women earn 15 per cent less than men for doing the same job.” When this is calculated by hours instead of title, the gap shrinks to a statistically meaningless two per cent.
(3) “Many women experience sexual harassment in the workplace.” The actual figure for Trinidad and Tobago, according to the 2017 National Women’s Health Survey, is two per cent for women, plus which sexual harassment is not defined by acts but by whether the woman felt harassed (which means that rich, good-looking men harass less).
(4) “Most female homicide victims are killed by their partners.” This is true – the exact figure is 51 per cent, the other 49 percent being homicide victims from other causes.
(5) “There is an epidemic of women being killed.” The homicide rate for women in Trinidad and Tobago is 2 per 100,000. For men, it is 36 per 100,000, but this is rarely if ever described as an “epidemic.”
(6) “Women experience more discrimination than men”. In fact, a survey by the Equal Opportunity Commission found that men experience more discrimination than women.
(7) “Women have harder lives than men” According to the 2011 World Values Survey, T&T women have higher lifer satisfaction than men.
Lastly, there will be different versions of the assertion that “Patriarchal norms are the root of domestic violence, rape, and femicide.” However, opinion surveys find that most T&T men agree that women should have the same rights and opportunities as men. Also, although this shouldn’t need stating (but must be, thanks to feminist hyperbole), most men do not approve of rape or abuse.