Squeaky-bum time for Soca Warriors

Stop complaining, Coachman, we’ve got to get into the Concacaf Gold Cup! In the words of Sir Alex Ferguson, it’s “squeaky-bum time”.

In that “final” against Nicaragua, a win would’ve sent us straight to the Gold Cup.

That is no time for ceremony, it doesn’t matter that Winchester is a Tobagonian, Reon Moore is the striker who got us the goal against Jamaica; he should be leading the line from kick-off.

When does a coach ever change a winning team? Alvin Jones is a goal-scoring right-back; recall that goal against USA in Couva. Hodge had an excellent game against Bahamas. Why change the full-backs?

If Jones’ primary position is left-back, why is he playing in the no 10?

It would’ve been a fair selection if he started at left-back and dropped into midfield as an inverted full-back like the Zinchenko role at Arsenal.

What does John Paul Rochford have to do to get a start? What does Justin Sadoo have to do to get a call-up?

So, you’re telling us the local batch that travelled to Jamaica only went for a sweat? To Eve and the backroom staff—do your homework on the tactics, and let the fans worry about the atmosphere. It’s Tobago. What kind of vibes you all expected to get?

Central American nations have always tried “Neymar-esque” shenanigans. No point complaining to the referees. We must outplay them regardless, and return the nasty streak equally.

Chin up, fellas. Look ahead—plenty of work to do. Expect Jamaal Shabazz to be trash-talking from all now. Let him say what he has to say, and let’s focus on our business and games ahead. We can only play against who’s in front of us.

We move on. Soca Warriors to the World!

Kendell Karan

Chaguanas

