Today, our country commemorates 176 years of East Indian arrival to our shores.

Incidental to this is the 83rd anniversary of the inclusion of St James into the City of Port of Spain. This historic event took place on June 1, 1938. Since then, St James has developed from a sleepy village into a vital subdivision of Port of Spain.

Originally, St James was settled by Tamil Indians and that event was immortalised by naming a large percen­tage of its streets after cities and regions in India.

Hence we have Bombay, Calcutta, Bengal, Kandahar, Lucknow, Agra, Benares and Madras, to name some.

More over, the two religions associated with the Indians of Trinidad, Hinduism and Islam, are very well estab­lished here, and the Hosay commemoration is a major religious and cultural event which has become very well known.

Furthermore, all aspects of Indian cuisine, whether in direct form or indirectly in the manner in which food is seasoned, have become cha­racteristic of St James households, regardless of ethnic origin, and of food vending outlets all over the country.

Additionally, the architecture in St James and the enterprising spirit of its people reflect the philosophy of life of the Indian immigrant.

All of these characteristics have functioned to cause St James to be regarded as the most vibrant subdivision of Port of Spain and, inciden­tally, the best example of cultural and ethnic harmony in the Trinidad landscape.

Most natives of St James are proud to be St Jamesians and are quick to acknow­ledge the contribution that the Indian immigrant made to the creation of this outstanding community.

Indians in St James also participate in events of other ethnic groups, thus reinfor­cing our national motto, “Together we aspire, together we achieve”.

Rishi Lakhan

former St James councillor/Port of Spain deputy mayor

