The St Michael’s Home for Boys has had many stops and starts over the years.

When the Anglican Diocese had Mr Balfour at the helm, it was known as the Boys Industrial School. In that time, the discipline was strong and the boys were adept in their specific trades.

All this was changed in the early seventies, when the Church took the decision to make the Boys Industrial School the St Michael’s School for Boys.

Fitz James Williams, retired principal from Mausica Teachers College, took up leadership at the home and employed a new philosophy. He opened the doors and windows of the school with the understanding that the boys must come to love the home.

Mr Williams had a strong leadership team. The dormitories took on the names of past bishops, and the officers were assigned to different houses. Efforts were made to improve the beds and the surroundings of each dormitory. Boys were tasked with rising early, making up beds, having a bath, ­attending prayers and then having breakfast. Each house had yard assignments to clean different areas of the school. The welfare officer at that time was the creative and disciplined Eustace Draper, who was able to run competitions between the houses on a monthly basis.

The senior boys were engaged in learning carpentry, wood-work, tailoring, plumbing, mechanics, barbering and farming. The boys of primary school age attended classes conducted by Ministry of Education. Every morning and evening, there was the trumpet blast to signal the hoisting of the flag in the morning and the lowering of the flag in the evening.

There were about 280 boys there at that time and the government’s contribution, when evaluated, was $0.36 per boy, per day. After this era, the government did extensive reconstruction of the buildings and it was a joy to tour the new dormitories opened in the early nineties under Mr Williams, who took up the task, with the hope that he could bring his social training to bear better results.

For many years, the problem identified was that apart from the board that operated the school, there was the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Social Welfare and Ministry of National Security all having an input which did not result in harmony. Eventually, after years of toing and froing, the Diocese decided to retain the land, and there had been thoughts of undertaking the construction of apartments. However, we were recently informed plans are on the way to resuscitate St Michael’s Boys in the form of a youth training camp.

My hope is that the Church would retain its thrust in reaching the boys who will be trained here in this new alignment of St Michael’s Home. Wishing all concerned success, and thanking the Government for allowing St Michael’s to breathe once more.

Canon Ronald Branche

Priest in charge of St Margaret

of Antioch Anglican Church

and St Jerome’s Mission

