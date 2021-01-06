We are watching things happen in the market place as if they were expected and normal. A shipping line is asking for payment in US dollars. Motor vehicles are being advertised with a US dollar price tag. Virtual fetes for Carnival are now being priced in US dollars.
Confidence in the TT dollar seems to have gone completely.
I spent a fair amount of my time in the last Parliament speaking to the issue of dwindling confidence and the need to manage the confidence level. No one able to do something about it took heed. But there are real reasons why the prices of goods and services are now being fixed at US dollar rates.
Businesses are pricing their products in US dollars because it makes no sense to continue to earn TT dollars. Why? Because there is too much uncertainty about the price of the TT dollar in relation to the US dollar and other hard currencies and they are hedging. What are the uncertainties?
Well, for one, because foreign exchange reserves are dwindling and the balance of trade will ensure the continuing depletion of foreign exchange in the Central Bank reserves. The depletion of foreign reserves at the rate of $1.6 billion annually, as reported by the Central Bank at that time, was something I raised on more than one occasion in the last Parliament, to deaf ears and argumentative denials.
Secondly, foreign exchange is scarce in the banks and being severely rationed. It is not always possible to get what you want or what you need.
Three, limits have been placed on US dollar spending with credit cards.
Four, there is a flourishing black market in US dollars at the rate of TT$9 for US$1. In 2019, it was TT$7.50. Earlier in 2020, TT$8.
It is difficult to see how significant increases in US dollar earnings can take place outside of the energy sector, even as energy sector forex earnings continue to fall because of low production levels, natural gas shortage on our home front to supply the down stream sector, reduced energy exports and relatively low commodity prices in the world market. Where apart from energy will we grow export for hard currency earnings over the next two years, let’s say?
The pricing of products for retail, most imported, already takes into account the premium price of a US dollar in TT currency so that some devaluation in the commercial market has already taken place.
For all of these reasons, devaluation seems likely and inevitable, and when prices are set in US dollars, that is a hedge against possible devaluation by traders.
A business person will not want to quote at a TT$7-to-US$1 rate (the prevailing rate, as opposed to the official rate), only to find that two weeks later he has to pay TT$9 or TT$10 for US$1.
Moreover, if the banks cannot provide the US dollars you need, why not get it directly from the customer so that the problem of foreign exchange is transferred together with the risk of black market rate fluctuation or of devaluation? Such is the thinking at work.
In such a situation, the relationship between customer and banker deteriorates, the relationship between businesses pricing in US dollars and their customers also deteriorates, and confidence in the market system and in Government’s ability to manage the forex challenge as well as the economy also deteriorates.
Recent attempts to further politicise the Central Bank and to exert increasing partisan political control on that institution have already caused further loss of confidence in the effective management of the monetary system. In fact, this has been a further assault on confidence, which is also pushing some businesses to seek security in US dollar-based trade.
Political ineptness in financial management is the greatest trigger of loss of confidence in any economy.
It is one thing to mismanage an economy; investors will hold their hand, postpone investment plans, invest in other places, wait. Political blunders will cause consternation and outrage, but they will not collapse an economy.
But when you are dealing with so many uncertainties involving multiple variables in the energy sector; when your main export sector (energy) and your prime source of foreign exchange earnings is unstable, unpredictable and caught up in outstanding issues to be resolved with no resolution in sight; when you compound this with political blunders, the most recent of which have been the decimation of procurement legislation, contrary to the will of the private sector in a series of self-serving Government acts to avoid accountability, subvert transparency in such a way as to open pathways to corruption, avoid careful scrutiny, and undo the good governance provisions established in the stronger, more robust 2015 bill which established a strong, independent Procurement Regulator and regulatory agency and, as I have already mentioned, the weakening of Central Bank independence—under such conditions, it is easy for confidence in foreign exchange management and in management of the economy to shatter.
Such actions send a signal that Central Bank independence is not important, and that only power matters. A government which operates in this fashion is also sending the signal that we do not care about private sector confidence, it is power that matters. And it is sending the signal that we do not care about corruption, it is power that matters. These are the consequences of procurement unravelling, Central Bank politicisation and assertion of authoritarian power.
Power can keep people in check for a time and keep them quiet, but it cannot generate confidence or guarantee stability.
This is an unholy state of affairs for Trinidad and Tobago, but this is where we reach.
Government has been largely financing Covid relief in T&T from a range of sources, including the HSF, borrowings and grants. To some extent, such hard currency gains can be leveraged for forex support. But more intractable problems may loom.
The US has put over three trillion dollars in pandemic relief. All European countries led by Germany and including Britain have put substantial sums into pandemic relief.
The world has gotten to vaccine stage, vaccination is proceeding in the developed countries which seem to have been the worst-hit countries. It will take some time for vaccinations to be executed in the developing world.
Recovery may start and proceed, but there is no assurance. And there is no guarantee there will be no financial crisis, in individual countries and as a global phenomenon if it takes time for the world to get back on its feet.
Many small businesses have gone under here and all over the world. Some big companies have filed for bankruptcy, hoping to make a fresh start.
Against this background, we need to stabilise the exchange rate, at a credible value for the TT dollar against hard currencies to restore confidence, and focus on retrieval, recovery, job creation and growth, with clear actions to save foreign exchange, earn more foreign exchange from new sources, and put the country to work in strategic interventions for import substitution and self-sufficiency and export growth as we capitalise on existing strengths for export expansion, as we win new investments, and as we accelerate diversification.
Government must not facilitate the further erosion of confidence.