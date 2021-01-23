TO those wondering why we should care so much about the recent US drama, I will try to explain how I see things.
Like it or not, America matters, especially for countries in this region who rely on it for trade, business, and simply living in general. The bulk of the items in our homes come from, or through, America—furniture, appliances, clothing, books, etc. Yes, we may buy these things in a local store, but where do you think they came from? Also, check your grocery and look at the origins of tonight’s dinner.
With an erratic America, trade can become dicey. No trade, then no items to sell, no jobs, and no income. I’m not saying that our entire existence hinges on the North; we are lucky to be a little more self-sufficient than some of our island neighbours, however, there is no denying our huge dependence on those 50 states just over three hours’ flight away.
If business and comfort are not of importance to you, let’s look at the personal side of things. Most of us have friends and family living in the States, and I would like to think, we want the best for them. I mean, presumably, that’s why they emigrated in the first place, right, to have a better life? I certainly don’t want them dealing with oppressive regimes simply because they’re not white or a particular breed of Christian.
Let’s be honest, opportunities here are limited for most of us, especially if you’re a creative-minded soul or entrepreneurial in spirit. People don’t just wake up one morning and decide to emigrate for kicks. If we get a chance at success in America or elsewhere abroad, we’d be fools to pass it up.
In addition to being a big player in the region, the US is also playing in the global leagues, albeit with considerably less success than before. Stability for America means less drama for everyone else. As the self-styled beacon of democracy, the fall of America would ripple out and dictatorships would pop up everywhere.
We saw it start to happen when Trump first stepped into the spotlight, both within America and across the ocean. Extremist, dare I say “radical”, political groups and parties gained incredible strength, particularly in Europe in recent years. (Yes, I’m looking at you, France, Austria and the UK). Whilst these mindsets were obviously alrea dy present in pockets of the populations mentioned, Trump (as “leader of the Free World”) legitimised them and gave them the opportunity to voice their thoughts openly.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m a big fan of people speaking their minds, but not if it is to push down, hold back or openly hate other people, for the sole reason of feeling special and superior. No, ma’am. Please have several seats. In the back. A right or liberty is either for everyone or no one.
I don’t know about you, but I would prefer less Third Reich-inspired governments, especially from my large and powerful neighbour to the north. Who wants the biggest dude in the club to have a mental episode and start smashing up the place? Not I. The plain truth of the matter is that America threatened the stability of the very democracy it promoted...and almost took us all down with it.
On a related note, we also have this genetic predisposition here to hate what we love. The same people who lament and moan about “forrin this and forrin that”, would leave for said “forrin” at the first opportunity, enthusiastically ready to live their best life without a second thought about Trinidad and Tobago. Well, unless a Covid-19 situation happens and then suddenly, we’re homesick and bawling down the place.
We also need to get rid of this notion that emigrating from this country is people “selling out”. People have goals and dreams and if they can’t achieve them here, naturally, they will follow them outside our borders. It’s just like the grocery. If Hi-Lo (it will always be Hi-Lo to me) doesn’t have the item you want, you’ll check other groceries to find it, right? It’s the same basic principle.
Should we care more about our own country? Absolutely, but that is not as easy as it sounds. To many, the question of patriotism, pride and love for our country boils down to a single thing. What’s the point? Most people don’t seem to care about anyone outside of themselves, so how can we be expected to have enough heart for a whole country?
The only time we are proud is if Trinidad is mentioned in, ironically, one of those American TV shows we love, or if a foreign actor says they had a great-grandparent who once met a person who had a second cousin whose hairstylist went to Trinidad once. Suddenly, flag-waving.
Plain-speaking, we don’t love ourselves enough to love our country. Subconsciously, we know this, which is why we seek validation from abroad...low key hating ourselves each time we do it. It’s a totally understandable situation, really, because what is our example to follow? In my opinion, very few governments that I have experienced here have given much thought to the people.
We are really no different to a child who is unloved by parents. The child will find some other adult to fill the role, though not always the right adult. Essentially, we are foster children looking for our forever home, and until we do, don’t expect the understandable yet uncontrollable obsession with “forrin” to go away.
Try to be grateful and happy when a friend or family member has a chance to find a home abroad. That small act of support for someone else could be the first step to creating a love for ourselves, our community and our country. Bitterness really isn’t a good look, especially if you are on the receiving end of those precious Yankee dollars your family sends down to help your own survival.
David Cogdell
via e-mail