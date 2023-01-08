Stalin taught us how to survive

The death of Leroy Calliste, Black Stalin, has driven me and all calypso enthusiasts into a state of mourning, making us all ponder how over the last century, we, as Caribbean people, have lived, loved, sinned and survived the pitfalls of life in general, and living the Caribbean and Trinidadian experience in particular.

We have done so, to a certain extent, because of a man who by his choice of name, Black Stalin, was aware of his Caribbean and Trinidadian identity, his Africanisms, the history of his people, the spiritual nature of his being and his relationship with his God.

In terms of his godliness, he reminded us, in one of his songs, that God was the creator of this world, over which “we the people have no control”. The calypso, with its emphasis on lyrics, music and performance, was Black Stalin’s way of shaping and demonstrating these spiritual and mundane ideals of life itself.

In terms of music and his choice of melody, his calypsoes echoed our syncopation in language, metrical accents and harmonic tones, while our way of speaking using Caribbean and Trinidadian terms was expressive in his language and lyrics. Who else, outside our Caribbean civilisation, could understand expressions such as “Nothing ain’t strange in the life of a man out for change,” or “Black man don’t get nutten easy”?

In terms of performance, who else knew how to manage and master the stages at the Queen’s Park Savannah and Naparima Bowl, dancing to the North, gliding to the South, shuffling to the East and West, with boundless energy like Black Stalin? Who else could have energised listeners with pulsating rhythms—now fast—now slow—now faster—than Black Stalin?

In terms of his performances, each calypso of his was given its own energy based on its theme and its message to the listener. When then, the “Black man came out to Party,” the world of calypso was enthralled by his treatment, musical and otherwise, of the theme.

Black Stalin’s performances made us realise not only the importance of the calypso art form, but showed us, especially the youth, how in our history as Caribbean people, we have suffered from elitism, Eurocentrism, colonialism and neo-colonialism, indentureship and enslavement, and also how we have survived and have overcome all these forms of negativity.

In calypsoes like “Black Man Don’t Get Nothing Easy”, we were made aware of the difficulties to be faced along the British Colonial road; in “Sufferers”, we were taught to understand the pangs of hunger unleashed on those less fortunate or unemployed; in “Isms and Schisms”, we saw that culture’s most destructive enemy is ideology, especially ideology that belittles races and peoples; in “Black Man Feelin’ to Party”, we learned the ecstasy of family life; and in “More Come”, our history as captives in Africa before coming to the Caribbean was brought to us in a manner that only the calypso can capture.

In addition to all these intriguing and inspiring songs, for those of us who, like Black Stalin, understood our African legacy, we were reminded by him that “wearing dashiki is fine, but changing your clothes doesn’t change your mind”.

Black Stalin not only therefore taught us how to survive in the Caribbean and how to promote the learned, acceptable forms of Caribbean civilisation, but he left us tools for the young, the uneducated, the unschooled and the ignorant to understand the arms and weapons needed for Caribbean survival.

Black Stalin therefore demonstrated to the world that here in a little corner of this universe called Trinidad and Tobago, we have forged a music that is world-class; a music that is both a weapon and a ritual of resistance; and carries with it the divine spark of spirituality and humanism.

Now that he has passed to his eternal reward, let us remember one of his quotes in his immortal calypso, “Times”. “In times of sorrow, we must be strong.” Therefore, stay strong all you mourners and calypso lovers.

Joan Yuille-Williams

former minister of culture of T&T

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Time for some romance

Time for some romance

So, I had a whirlwind romance over the past two months. This was the first Christmas season in almost three years where the family limes and Christmas traditions were fully reinstated with a swish and bang.

I also had various sets of friends coming from abroad, after not being here for the past three years. Aside from spending time with me, they had to spend time with the family members they had not seen face to face, skin to skin, for a while. This season was different. There was a frenetic gorging quality to it. It was like we had been slightly starved for the past few years and now we wanted to gorge, not just on food and drink, but also on family and friends.

Speak up on T&TEC rate increase

Speak up on T&TEC rate increase

Before Carnival takes control of personal and public agendas, we urge everyone from residential to commercial and industrial consumers to organise themselves to have their say on the recommended increases in electricity rates issued by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC).

Stalin taught us how to survive

The death of Leroy Calliste, Black Stalin, has driven me and all calypso enthusiasts into a state of mourning, making us all ponder how over the last century, we, as Caribbean people, have lived, loved, sinned and survived the pitfalls of life in general, and living the Caribbean and Trinidadian experience in particular.

The Protestant Reformation as local history

With the death of a Pope, the world must once more turn its eyes to Europe, as was warranted by the recent death of the Queen. What these two deaths have in common is that the deceased were both heads of dominant European religions. The English monarch is head of the Church of England (Anglicans). The Archbishop of Canterbury is the senior bishop and a principal leader of the Church. Popes head the Catholic Church.

Prevention of NCDs requires national effort

I was pleased to read that the Ministry of Health will begin a number of initiatives in 2023 to reduce the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The current NCD crisis requires much greater involvement by the health authorities and the wider society. The Minister also urged the public to lead healthy lifestyles.

Indifference to killing and distress

Indifference to killing and distress

Put plainly and simply, it is not possible to maintain the socio-economic status quo and at the same time expect to reduce violent crime. That is one reason why the announcement by the Prime Minister that there will be “talks” on crime is not impressive.