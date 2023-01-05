L—Lover of all mankind;

E—Eager to defend the Caribbean Man;

R—Ran the race with grace; went to God’s acre at 81;

0—Onerous task of defending the downtrodden, marginalised and poverty-stricken;

Y—You will be missed by your wife, Patsy, children, Abiola, Keina, Shaka and two elder boys from a previous relationship, who are based in Canada—Ray and Jason—and three grandchildren, Keegan, Kevan and Makela.

B—Beautiful human being;

L—Lessons about life, love and relationships—who can forget “Black Man Feelin’ To Party”?

A—An A-class student of Caribbean history;

C—Crusader for the common man;

K—King among calypso greats.

S—Star shining brightly in the southern sky;

T—Teacher and mentor for the youths;

A—A genuine custodian of Trinidad and Tobago’s rich history and heritage;

L—Left a matchless legacy with hits like “Bun Dem” and “Wait Dorothy Wait”;

I—Irreplaceable kaisonian, who needed no introduction across the globe;

N—Never forget your warmth and generosity.

C—Crowned five times at the “Big Yard”, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain;

A—Ardent student and storyteller;

L—Luring calypso connoisseurs;

L—Legendary performances; audiences singing word for word, note for note;

I—Isms/schims; still apparent in contemporary politics;

S—Sweet music to educate, enlighten, and entertain;

T—Trinidad and Tobago mourns its favourite black son;

E—Enter the hallowed halls of Almighty God.

Rest in peace.

Michelle Loubon

Port of Spain

Stalin, the legend

