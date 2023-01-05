Stalin, the legend

L—Lover of all mankind;
E—Eager to defend the Caribbean Man;
R—Ran the race with grace; went to God’s acre at 81;
0—Onerous task of defending the downtrodden, marginalised and poverty-stricken;
Y—You will be missed by your wife, Patsy, children, Abiola, Keina, Shaka and two elder boys from a previous relationship, who are based in Canada—Ray and Jason—and three grandchildren, Keegan, Kevan and Makela.
B—Beautiful human being;
L—Lessons about life, love and relationships—who can forget “Black Man Feelin’ To Party”?
A—An A-class student of Caribbean history;
C—Crusader for the common man;
K—King among calypso greats.
S—Star shining brightly in the southern sky;
T—Teacher and mentor for the youths;
A—A genuine custodian of Trinidad and Tobago’s rich history and heritage;
L—Left a matchless legacy with hits like “Bun Dem” and “Wait Dorothy Wait”;
I—Irreplaceable kaisonian, who needed no introduction across the globe;
N—Never forget your warmth and generosity.
C—Crowned five times at the “Big Yard”, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain;
A—Ardent student and storyteller;
L—Luring calypso connoisseurs;
L—Legendary performances; audiences singing word for word, note for note;
I—Isms/schims; still apparent in contemporary politics;
S—Sweet music to educate, enlighten, and entertain;
T—Trinidad and Tobago mourns its favourite black son;
E—Enter the hallowed halls of Almighty God.
Rest in peace.
Michelle Loubon
Port of Spain