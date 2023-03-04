Stamp out this pervasive and abhorrent crime

After all the brouhaha about human trafficking, there has still not been any progress in the fight against this horrible criminal activity.

Human trafficking is a pervasive and abhorrent crime that the Government is duty-bound to stamp out.

As always, Trinidad and Tobago got into a titillating side­show after one of my parliamentary colleagues raised the issue of the Government’s inertia in dealing with the scourge of trafficking.

The truth however is that this horrible crime has been taking place under the nose of the authorities for several years, and especially since the Rowley Government permitted the coastline to become easily penetrable.

The semantics over the term “Government official” is another dreadful example of the Government letting go of the steering in the midst of a national crisis.

Several reports from various agencies have revealed that human trafficking is a national emergency, and that women and girls are being abducted and reduced to sex slaves. Apart from the revealing annual reports from the US State Department, there have been compelling studies from a United Nations agency, Caricom, and various international human rights organisations.

They expose the stark emergency of trafficking and tell horror stories of female victims being dehumanised and made to sell their bodies to local pimps, most of whom are protected by corrupt police officers.

It is a sad commentary on the state of T&T that these reports were shelved and also did not receive attention from relevant agencies or outcry from society. This is yet another indicator of the apathetic state that T&T has become, even as the crime rate soars to more disturb­ing levels. It simply cannot be business as usual when migrants seeking a better quality of life are kidnapped, demoralised and debased.

Yet, the Rowley administration has added arrogance to their apathy while this repulsive crime is prevalent within this small country. The country must hold the Government to account, and demand timelines for effective action, including impactful policies and programmes.

In all of this, there could be no meaningful progress unless the porous borders are sealed off, corrupt police officers are brought to justice in quick time, and there are sustained crackdowns on illicit activities.

I also strongly urge the media to maintain focus on this atrocity.

Rushton Paray

Member of Parliament, Mayaro

