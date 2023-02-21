The UWI is a beautiful, world-class institution and truly one of the best on the globe. As a proud student of the Faculty of Engineering, our esteemed Prof Brian Copeland indicated before his tenure ended that tuition fees needed to be increased to maintain and improve the operations of The UWI to keep up with the changing world and academia. There was an uproar against my awesome lecturer for making this suggestion, especially from the Guild of Students.
When this recommendation reached the desk of the Minister of Finance he rejected it and, with a giggle, cut the subvention to The UWI by ten per cent! To make matters worse, he suggested we cut the diverse programmes The UWI offers to make up for shortfalls. Bear in mind that law, medicine and engineering are major financial contributors of The UWI, and HR will complain that these fields are saturated in T&T.
If we were to heed his advice, then the programmes with the least enrolment would be the ones on the chopping block. The former guild president, Mr Kobe Sandy, had us celebrating this decision while this man left The UWI to stew in their own sauce and mamaguy the students that he (Imbert) saved us from increasing fees.
Every budget presentation funding to tertiary education has been chipped away, in the form of GATE, scholarships, and arrears, UTT getting most of the licks; this financial year was the subvention heist. Then there were lockdowns and border closures that stifled enrolment and campus activities. It is inevitable the campus would struggle at some point.
“Ohhh gosh, if the teachers protest over wages, and boycott classes, the students are the ones that suffer.” Fellow pelicans do not fall for this is an old school PNM tactic used against teachers attached to all institutions. In fact, it is a present tactic used across all bodies this financial year—a case in point, funding to the NCC, where they starve funding and leave us to fight amongst ourselves and blame one another. Our brilliant professors, lecturers, support staff and administrators have our best interest at heart.
Dr Indira Rampersad and principal Rose-Marie Belle Antoine should be taking the battle to the Minister of Finance and, by extension, the PNM Government. All students, and especially the Guild body, must join forces with the West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT) union and protest for the Government and the CPO to pump funds into all tertiary institutions and give our lecturers and professors increased wages they deserve and that are long overdue.
Reinstating a ten-per cent subvention is a good start. Fellow pelicans, The UWI and our lecturers are not the problem. The PNM is the problem. Stand firm with lecturers and do not sell out like the police party group and wine and jam for four per cent.
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas