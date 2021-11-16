Stand ready to defend yourself

We the people should heed the concerns of senior officials who are worried that the criminals will break loose after the state of emergency ends.

One powerful reason is Christmas is around the corner. With the SoE restrictions, the criminals were restricted in movement and crimes were perceived to be mitigated to some extent.

But with the end of the SoE, criminals are expected to be free to resume their activities to kill, steal and kidnap.

Not only are we concerned with the activities of criminals but it is all happening when the country has no Commissioner of Police, and as a result there is talk that both police officers and the Defence Force personnel should be out in full force.

That is an excellent idea. While soldiers can’t make arrests, their presence can be seen as a deterrent to criminals.

But that is not all. People don’t always have confidence in police officers. There have been reports that rogue officers have participated in criminal activities by lending their guns and uniforms to criminals.

So, the people are arming themselves with legal guns and insisting that more gun licences be made available to business people but Gary Griffith is no longer in the fray.

He was the CoP who advocated for more gun licences. A good man, I believe.

No one including myself will support or condone the use of illegal guns to defend oneself, but when push comes to shove, cutlass and two-by-fours may be an alternative.

And if T&T’s officials are correct in worrying that criminals will be resuming their activities after the SoE, then the people should brace to defend themselves, their businesses and their families.

Jay Rakhar

New York

