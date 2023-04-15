The conundrum that is the building on Park Street, rented and specifically out­fitted but not occupied by the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions), is symp­tomatic of a wider malaise ­infecting the engine rooms of the entire public sector.

Think of it—if the Prime Minister, Attor­ney General, DPP and the Chief Justice were partially remunerated on the success­ful performance of the judicial system, there would be no chance in hell that the country would be suffering from a system of justice practically paralysed in procedural quicksand. No, sir. Those four gentlemen would have quickly found a way to make the wheels of justice flow smoothly in quick time.

You see, the mother of all problems here is that since Independence in 1962, taxpayers’ dollars get no respect and feel no pain. Now, I am continuously told by those who know the rules in the public sector that it is impossible to change them and that the entire civil service will continue to operate at 30-35 per cent capacity while the country slowly sinks to the level of Haiti.

The next step in our degeneration is that the most powerful and well-armed gangsters will start openly carrying high-calibre weapons, followed by the mass implemen­tation of their own tax systems, as has happened in Haiti. From there, it will get a lot worse while our Commissioner of Police prays for hea­venly intervention.

The only way out of this mess is for 300,000 of us to continuously hit the roads in marches for three things—transparency, accountability and competence. If not, the only other choice is migration, and to where?—as all desired locations are only welcoming very wealthy migrants or those with advanced qualifications.

Gregory Wight

Maraval

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Many Emperors, no clothes

Many Emperors, no clothes

During an Easter Sunday break from my column, I was forcibly struck by the disconnect between the official messages about Easter from those clothed with high constitutional authority and the grim reality on the ground.

Many persons would have been engaged in pleasurable activities over the Easter weekend. However, the country remains gripped by fear of violent crime, in respect of which the official messages have long ceased to be comforting or inspiring. How can it be otherwise when, in addition to rampant murder, we are frequently confronted with the results of brutal home invasions?

More than a talk shop

More than a talk shop

With crime at record levels, the Government must recognise that the problem and solution are way beyond parents and, as such, must come to grips with its own responsibility.

Three patriotic Trinis

Three patriotic Trinis

The criminal underworld has expanded and intensified its war against mostly law-abiding citizens by mounting brazen attacks against selected targets in open thoroughfares, damn the innocent victims who are seen as collateral damage. They have expanded “home invasions” to the extent they now dominate the news.

No price to pay

No price to pay

Tribalism stymies enlightened politics and suppresses the development of a nation’s civilisation. Looking at the Republican party base in the United States supporting, with wilful blindness, unworthy Donald Trump for re-election, I wonder how different we are in Trinidad and Tobago. From the very start, tribalism has been the dominant influence in our racially polarised politics.

The esteemed ancestry of Bishop Rawle Douglin

The esteemed ancestry of Bishop Rawle Douglin

Two weeks ago I announced that I was taking a four-month hiatus from this column to concentrate on completing Two Caribbean Preachers. I did not know I would be back to these pages again so quickly. As fate would have it, Philip Douglin, grandfather of Rawle Douglin, is one of the preachers I am writing about. Sadly, Rawle Douglin, former bishop of T&T, passed away on Thursday, April 6.

The race to kill everyone

The race to kill everyone

“Kill everyone!” was the instruction Dole Chadee gave Joey Ramiah, who then murdered four members of a single family. How could people be so heartless and cold-blooded? It was a long time in coming. Nothing was ever done to dismantle the networks that brought cocaine to our shores since life was good for some, and money was being made.