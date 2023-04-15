The conundrum that is the building on Park Street, rented and specifically outfitted but not occupied by the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions), is symptomatic of a wider malaise infecting the engine rooms of the entire public sector.
Think of it—if the Prime Minister, Attorney General, DPP and the Chief Justice were partially remunerated on the successful performance of the judicial system, there would be no chance in hell that the country would be suffering from a system of justice practically paralysed in procedural quicksand. No, sir. Those four gentlemen would have quickly found a way to make the wheels of justice flow smoothly in quick time.
You see, the mother of all problems here is that since Independence in 1962, taxpayers’ dollars get no respect and feel no pain. Now, I am continuously told by those who know the rules in the public sector that it is impossible to change them and that the entire civil service will continue to operate at 30-35 per cent capacity while the country slowly sinks to the level of Haiti.
The next step in our degeneration is that the most powerful and well-armed gangsters will start openly carrying high-calibre weapons, followed by the mass implementation of their own tax systems, as has happened in Haiti. From there, it will get a lot worse while our Commissioner of Police prays for heavenly intervention.
The only way out of this mess is for 300,000 of us to continuously hit the roads in marches for three things—transparency, accountability and competence. If not, the only other choice is migration, and to where?—as all desired locations are only welcoming very wealthy migrants or those with advanced qualifications.
Gregory Wight
Maraval