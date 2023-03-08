Yesterday, the world joined in giving honour to our women as we celebrated International Women’s Day. This has become over the years a regular fixture on the United Nations calendar where our women and their achievements are highlighted.
This year is no different, but I would like to highlight for all a particular crime that seems to be getting worse, especially against our women. Reading, listening to the news and hearing the confessions of victims of being sold into modern-day slavery touches me deeply. I believe anyone who cares about another human being would feel the same pain and grief when they hear of what is taking place in our small country.
Many women are having their lives destroyed by coming to our shores, innocently running from the horrors in their country, only to find themselves in a worse situation when they arrive here. Let me emphatically state that not every woman who comes from a South American country comes here with the intention of selling herself for money. Let us be fair. There are those who come here on the promise of getting a proper job and making a fresh start for their family.
I encourage us all, with emphasis on the male gender, even as we celebrate International Women’s Day, to make a fresh commitment to stand up for our women, mothers, sisters, etc. For far too long, elements in our society have taken advantage of women, having no regard for God’s gift to mankind. How many of them have been senselessly murdered, abused and raped, including children, with very little change taking place?
I am appealing: let your voice be heard and take that stand in protecting our women.