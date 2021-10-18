The United National Congress (UNC) National Women’s Arm notes with disgust that hours after criticising Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for filing a motion under Section 36 of the Constitution for the establishment of a tribunal to investigate and potentially remove President Paula-Mae Weekes from office over the Police Commissioner appointment imbroglio, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley urged women to “stand up and support their female counterparts instead of bringing each other down”.
There is a culture of impunity, of accepting violent and degrading language against women, and an entire structure of power that supports that! The Prime Minister, Keith Rowley, is the perfect example of that!
The Prime Minister in his most derogatory and race-baiting performance in the presence of the media has clearly signalled that he has given permission to use that language against his wife, his daughters, women in his community, and the UNC National Women’s Arm is here to stand up to say that is not acceptable!
We stand with all women who have experienced verbal abuse not just once, but since they were little girls by men such as the Prime Minister!
This behaviour by Dr Keith Rowley and so many others will not be tolerated! All women deserve respect and fundamental equality. Period!