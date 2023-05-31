Sometimes you have to take the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA), Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce and the Law Association with a pinch of salt.
These national associations seem to always wait to judge the public’s reaction before saying a word. The topic under the spotlight this time is property tax.
Property tax has been on and off debated for quite some time. Now that it looks like it “may” happen and there is public concern about it, the TTMA jumps in with their concerns about the effect it could have on manufacturing and foreign investment. Didn’t they know this before?
For months, there was nothing much on property tax, but now it’s a pressing matter.
People will only take these associations seriously when they get a backbone and stand up and show true leadership.