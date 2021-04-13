To have sound-thinking citizens champion the cause for the Opposition to forgo the repeated calumny of our Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr Keith Rowley, strongly evinces our moral quandaries. Such discursive remarks made recently by the public relations officer, Kirk Meighoo, do not augur well.
“Brevity is the soul of wit”. —William Shakespeare, quoted from the play Hamlet, Prince of Denmark (1599–1601).
To castigate our esteemed Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley because of a difference in political persuasion enervates the initial call for unison during a pandemic.
Parliamentary processes should not be abandoned by a sheer disregard for the same. We should all pray for our leaders and those in authority. Our hearts should remain pure in expressing sentiments to our fellow men.
Equally important, our indignation should be redirected as a panacea to cleanse our nation of the ills plaguing our land. Yet, the Opposition continuously plunges into bellicosity, temerity, ribaldry and demagoguery.
Such effrontery is malevolent. Their use of legerdemain is punctuated by acts of moral turpitude.
More so, at this time our young people do observe and are disappointed that politics, classism, colourism, gender, and race are still being used to forcefully divide us.
We are allowed to politely disagree without using disparaging remarks. Hitherto, the repeated harangue to berate others during ill health is inexcusable.
A few months ago, upon learning of the diagnosis of the former Member of Parliament for Caroni East Dr Tim Gopeesingh, who served in the Opposition, and the political leader of the Independent Labour Party Austin Jack Warner, we were deeply troubled.
Beyond the political divide, we saw each as a father, husband and colleague, and we wished them well during their recovery. We were elated when both recovered.
The coronavirus has adversely affected many families. Therefore, we should value human life and abide by the tenets of exemplary moral rectitude as we stand by our Prime Minister and the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
Ancilla Ashley Kirby
Port of Spain