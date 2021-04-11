Our neighbour is going through a tough period, I speak of St Vincent that despite the economic challenges that it is currently having, adding to this is an active volcano. You can well imagine the mental state of everyone on that island. Life has been disrupted and there is no certainty as to when things will be back to normal. Some of us may be tempted to say that we in Trinidad and Tobago do have troubles of our own (someone told me) but despite of our issues, we are still doing well when compared to many other countries in the Caribbean. We must stand with St Vincent in their hour of crisis.

I have seen some institutions already offering aid, such a good gesture. I encourage all, in whatever way, businesses, NGOs, religious bodies and individuals, let us in love and compassion reach out to St Vincent. I strongly believe it is in our giving we are creating an opportunity to also receive. Let us be the hands of God to our fellowmen in these times.

Also prayer is still a changing force so with our extended hands of physically assisting we must not forget the power that lies when people pray. As a united Trinidad and Tobago, let us do it for St Vincent.

I conclude, today it is St Vincent, but life is so unpredictable who knows what can come next to anyone of us. A word to the wise, “Let us do it together standing with St Vincent.”

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

GIVEN the scientific position on the incubation period for Covid-19, the Parliament should have immediately instituted all testing and sanitising protocols on learning that the Prime Minister had tested positive for the virus. Had it acted as required, the country would’ve have been spared another divisive political tit-for-tat.

AT a recent webinar, “Foreign Exchange (FE) Challenges in T&T and the Implications”, hosted by the Economic Department of The University of the West Indies, there was consensus among the economists taking part that the local energy sector is in poor shape and this, as generally acknowledged, is because of the global energy transition; ie countries are accepting that there is an end to fossil fuels, oil, crude oil particularly, natural gas later on and a shift to renewables.

There should be no argument over the absolute need to have the landslip on the Naparima-Mayaro Road (NMR) at Robert Village in Tableland repaired with urgency. This road is the only direct access to Rio Claro and Mayaro from San Fernando, if you don’t want to take a troublesome detour through Torrib Trace. In a sense, the NMR gives easy access to the oil-producing region on the East Coast if coming from the South of the island. This should be good reason to fix the road.

AS the debate on Covid-19 vaccines rages across the world (for the population as to how effective it is and what side effects are possible) and here in Trinidad and Tobago, we are in my view wasting energy on both sides in trying to score points on the sourcing and administering of the vaccine.

Covid-19 has now become the new buzzword from all tongues across the globe. But it is not a pleasing word, nor is it a word to give all mankind any hope for the future. Despite rigid attempts in science to find a cure, Covid-19 continues to spin the heads of our scientists, medical experts, political leaders and the world society. And it has thrown all of us into oblivion.