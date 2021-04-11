Our neighbour is going through a tough period, I speak of St Vincent that despite the economic challenges that it is currently having, adding to this is an active volcano. You can well imagine the mental state of everyone on that island. Life has been disrupted and there is no certainty as to when things will be back to normal. Some of us may be tempted to say that we in Trinidad and Tobago do have troubles of our own (someone told me) but despite of our issues, we are still doing well when compared to many other countries in the Caribbean. We must stand with St Vincent in their hour of crisis.
I have seen some institutions already offering aid, such a good gesture. I encourage all, in whatever way, businesses, NGOs, religious bodies and individuals, let us in love and compassion reach out to St Vincent. I strongly believe it is in our giving we are creating an opportunity to also receive. Let us be the hands of God to our fellowmen in these times.
Also prayer is still a changing force so with our extended hands of physically assisting we must not forget the power that lies when people pray. As a united Trinidad and Tobago, let us do it for St Vincent.
I conclude, today it is St Vincent, but life is so unpredictable who knows what can come next to anyone of us. A word to the wise, “Let us do it together standing with St Vincent.”
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan