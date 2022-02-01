Stanley John Report, not the leak

I would have thought that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar would be more concerned about what Justice Stanley John’s Report said about the shocking situation surrounding the issuance of Firearms User’s Licences (FULs) rather than who leaked it.
She and her party’s epiphany over accountability and transparency would have welcomed the leak so that wrongdoings could be exposed.
And from a layman’s eye somebody has questions to answer.
It seems that the Opposition Leader has an obsession with Her Excellency the President.
She knocks the President at every turn knowing full well that Her Excellency will not be drawn into the political gayelle.
Now she is attacking the newly-appointed Police Service Commission, trying through innuendoes to tarnish the character of the members of the commission.
There the Opposition goes again with their scorched-earth policy.
Did the Opposition ever receive leaked information which they used to buss a mark?
Harry Partap
Former UNC MP