Stardom can sometimes cause your demise

Life is such a complex thing, but can be very simple if you understand what “life” is.
What happened at last weekend’s Oscars ceremony was a clear example of a man faced with an abundance of problems, not having a clue how to deal with a situation that just jumped out of the box.
Chris Rock’s humorous pun was a play of words, executed in a very professional manner. The “GI Jane issue” was based upon the ability of a woman to excel beyond all odds, but sadly, Will Smith missed the depth of the storyline and very stupidly lost his cool after his spouse manipulated that ludicrous move he made.
As a man, you always have to maintain a level of sanity and not allow any woman whatsoever to cause you to self-destruct. Sad to say, it’s the end of Will Smith’s career. This episode will never be forgotten, it has etched its place in history.
Some women, just like children, are “manipulators”. But as a man, you get to always be on top of things at all times. You cannot miss a trick because it can cost you your career or your life.
After the dust had cleared, the victim of the “saga” turned out to be the champ. Chris Rock’s response was a move clothed with reverse psychology. Will got huffed and did not even realise it happened. Rock’s reply of it being “the greatest moment in TV”—what a beautiful, well-calculated move.
This entire scenario has impacted the world and offered so many weapons for white supremacists to bestow their unjust and reckless ideologies on black folks. When will it end?
Hollywood is filled with stars who show no light to the rest of the world. Their life is a smokescreen of profanity. I have very little respect, if any at all, for these so-called stars; sometimes, rising to stardom can cause your demise in a very tragic way.
There are not many people of substance existing in the world today.
Earl Martin
Trincity