Only when President Paula-Mae Weekes speaks do we seem to get an aura of confidence in the governance and leadership of Trinidad and Tobago.
Since assuming office, she has not only avoided mincing words about the state of our politics, our governance process, but she has become more candid and has given our leadership—the total gamut of our leadership: Parliament, Cabinet and the Opposition—the way to lead this country from the “secretive, paranoid and dismissive”.
It is high time those charged with the management of our country start a new model of leadership for the national citizenry, particularly our young people.
As citizens of our country, we have become fed-up and in disarray about the state of governance. The language espoused by Cabinet members and MPs leaves much to be desired. There is no planning, or not much, in their contribution to debates in Parliament, and out of Parliament.
Our MPs must stop backfiring obscenity in language; and in the process, we the members of the populace, are lost most times. Start speaking the truth. Be honest in your daily endeavours, and they would gain the respect of us all.
This is the age of digitalisation, and our leadership seems to forget the new dawn we are in. Our debates must show a great sense of maturity, balance and inspiration, not about “who thief, and who did not thief, and quantum they thief”. We have to move away from that standard if we want to call it a form of standard.
Madam President, since you have occupied the chair of presidency, you continue to address these issues, albeit in different words, yet our leaders continue to move below the bar of decency, integrity and honesty. We, the people, want to hear definitive responses to our myriad of social, economic, infrastructural and political problems.
How can we see a new beginning in 2021 when the nation, particularly rural Trinidad and Tobago, continues to make demands for simple issues like roads and water.
Today, after billions and billions of dollars are expended on the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), thousands of citizens are without water. That is the state of our nation today 59 years after Independence. We are failing. And no better days are coming despite the echoes.
Trinidad and Tobago are no longer surrounded by water, but by credits, and this trend would continue unabated. Madam President, you have the ear of the leadership on both sides of the political divide. Have a serious talk with them about the state of affairs of our land. Apparently, they cannot see it from the inside.
Madam President, you deserve the commendation of us all for your straightforwardness, independent thought, mature assessment and the like. Since your inauguration, you seemed to be setting a new paradigm of leadership, but our leaders are not listening or taking a hint.
I humbly suggest that you send all our parliamentarians to the school of politics, governance and leadership. This must be done right away and with all the urgency at your command.
We want to hear the truth from our governors, and not half-baked truths, lies and deceptive attitudes.
Paras Ramoutar
Caparo