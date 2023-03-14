Start at the borders

It seems that human trafficking is hot on the front burner of the political stove lately—so much so that there has been talk, by Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, of setting up a human trafficking court.
This seems to be a waste of resources.
Why waste time on treating the end result, when emphasis should be placed on locking down the country’s borders in the first place to avoid the influx of persons who fuel this issue.
Further to this, given what the DPP was saying last week, one wonders if there really are the human resources available to staff and prosecute in additional courts.
If the Government is hell-bent on setting up another court, then maybe they should tackle other pressing issues which clog the existing court system.
An obvious example is a gun court to deal with the numerous firearm cases which have clogged the system for decades.
J Deering
Maraval