As I observe the daily news—locally, regionally and globally—I continue to see the negative effects of this coronavirus pandemic. No country has been spared.
Medical institutions overwhelmed, families losing loved ones, people losing jobs, economies crashing, in addition to recent flooding across the country. I am certain, just like myself, many people would like to assist someone in need. It is not prudent to depend on another person or an institution to make or create change alone. We can all make a difference.
There are many simple ways to bring some happiness into people’s lives during this difficult time.
I urge everyone to get involved in a simple act of kindness—call a friend or family member to whom you have not spoken in a while, tell people how much you appreciate them, lend an ear to a colleague or anyone who needs someone to talk to, donate whatever you can to a charity or someone in need, provide a meal to someone.
We are very fortunate that our Government has turned the tide in vaccine procurement. We now have hundreds of thousands of vaccines available to us to help overcome this pandemic. We can, as individuals, dedicate some time to discuss the benefits of being vaccinated with a vaccine-hesitant person.
Another very important act of kindness is to volunteer whatever time you can spare to one of the many mass vaccination sites in our country, even if for a few hours.
We are all in this together and, remember, the best way to change the world is one good deed at a time.
Nigel Seenathsingh