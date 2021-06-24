It is telling that a highly intelligent man like William Lucie-Smith should make such a specious argument in favour of mandatory vaccines for employees (Express, 23/06/21).

Lucie-Smith argues that he had to have a yellow fever vaccine to enter T&T back in 1976, must wear a seatbelt to drive, and that most people accept that they shouldn’t smoke in public areas.

These comparisons are all invidious.

First, yellow fever, unlike Covid-19, is a deadly disease (i.e., it kills most people who contract it, unlike the coronavirus, which is fatal to less than two per cent of infected persons and most of those above the 70-year age cohort).

Second, mandatory seatbelt laws are to protect drivers, not other people, and do not involve external bodily control or violation.

Third, people refrain from smoking in public places because of social pressure, not because of any danger of causing disease in others.

With Covid-19, anyone can protect themselves by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and keeping away from other people.

The onus is not on other individuals to protect such people by being forced to take a vaccine.

That breaks the fundamental principle of self-ownership, from which all other human rights arise.

The most extreme historical expression of this right being flouted was, of course, slavery.

However, I admit all this is moot.

Over the past year, we have given up our constitutional rights (association, movement, property) with nary a murmur.

Employers and the Government will easily be able to force employees to take vaccines, overtly or otherwise.

Kevin Baldeosingh

Freeport

