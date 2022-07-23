State housing equals vote bartering

La Riviera, La Fontaine and La Renaissance are three high-rise towers in West Trinidad where some of the rich and fa­­mous reside. I can assure you that payment delinquency is not even a conversation, and if it is, 40-per cent delinquency is not the rate being discussed. It is likely to be less than one per cent.

Why then is Minister Camille Robinson-Regis crying about the 40-per cent delinquency rate for State housing? Isn’t it the same society in which the behaviours are different? The difference in the individual responses lies in the systems, processes and procedures implemented in both circumstan­ces. The residents of La Riviera, La Fontaine and La Renaissance know that they would have to find alternative accommodation if they defaulted on payments.

On the other hand, beneficia­ries of State accommodation believe they have bartered their rental payment in exchange for their vote, so they can do whatever they want. A close look at polling division voting results will support this statement. They are also very aware that they will not be evicted for non-payment of rent.

In a report in the Express (July 20, 2022) Housing Minister Robinson-­Regis showed an example of how the bartering occurs when she said: “Homeowners believe as it’s the Government, they do not have to pay,” and provided this example in support of her conclusion: “People in my own constituency, whose rental is between $100-$250, and yet they owing $50,000, which means from the day they got the unit, they have not paid.” If the minister knows this, then what has she done to correct this exploitation of the State, and therefore the taxpayer, by her constituents?

The concept of vote bartering continued when the minister talked about wanting homeowners to feel the commitment to pay, and announced that the Government will embark on a public education programme and use the strategies used by former housing minister Randall Mitchell where “customers felt the ease to pay up their arrears and not left to feel hounded”. Had those soft strategies been successful, the minister would not be revealing this current 40-per cent delinquency today, so what is her point?

With the local government election on the near horizon, my interpretation is that this is just another way to send a message to those 40 per cent delinquents that the status quo has their backs and will be gentle on any hounding for legitimate payments. Once again, we are reinforcing a culture of delinquency.

The minister is also making a soft call to the contractors by suggesting that if only they collected the millions in arrears, HDC would be able to pay what they owe.

Accounting is not as simple as this, Madam Minister, so please try another explanation of the Government’s failure to honour its commitment to the contractors.

The real issue here is your Government’s failure to put in place systems, processes and procedures that would encou­rage a cultural shift and force occupants to pay their rent. If there are no consequences, then why should they make any payments?

For the umpteenth time, citizens are hearing that there is a new application system, but for the word “revolutionised” to be associated with it is to insult our intelligence because digital application systems are the norm globally.

Despite this backwardness, it is, however, encouraging that a digital system was launched. This iteration of the PNM Government has simply dropped the ball on managing and leading this country. Seven years into your term in office, you should be ashamed to be promising many ICT solutions. We should be living those solutions. Your colleagues at the Ministry of Legal Affairs are still e-mailing citizens, telling us to visit their offices to pay the $40 for annual returns.

By not putting the proper systems, processes and procedures in place, you are supporting the culture which accepts non-payment of rent as a norm.

My question is: are citizens voting for you because you know how to manage the country’s business, or are they voting for you because you let all of us get away with slackness? I want to vote for people who can manage the resources of the country in the best interest of the collective.

Dennise Demming

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

New global reality

New global reality

Five months ago, in a column titled “Muscularity returns”, I said “the western world is responding with increasing muscle” to the threat to democracy posed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After last month’s annual NATO Summit in Madrid, The New York Times wrote that the West emerged with “a muscular new strategic vision, demonstrating a renewed determination” to protect democracy on the continent.

Circling like corbeaux

Circling like corbeaux

Nothing defined the great dividing line in this country the way the Law Association lawyers’ motion to have Attorney General Reginald Armour resign from office did when it came before the legal fraternity two weeks ago.

Playing with fire

Playing with fire

The Prime Minister has previously made casual references to violent crime being a public health issue. However, on Monday last, he stated that “his Government’s intention was to develop a national plan of action that would be driven by a public health approach—that approach would involve the defining of the problem” by an inter-ministerial committee already formed.

Get ahead of monkeypox

Get ahead of monkeypox

It is possible that Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and his cadre of public health professionals are exhausted from two and a half years of managing the Covid-19 pandemic. If so, that would explain the ministry’s rather lethargic public communication response to the monkeypox outbreak, now declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation.

Keith Rowley’s failed leadership

Keith Rowley’s failed leadership

The Hatter asks Alice: “Why is a bird like a desk?”

Alice was pleased. She enjoyed playing word games, so she said, “That’s an easy question.”

“Do you mean you know the answer?” said the March Hare.

“Yes,” said Alice.

State housing equals vote bartering

La Riviera, La Fontaine and La Renaissance are three high-rise towers in West Trinidad where some of the rich and fa­­mous reside. I can assure you that payment delinquency is not even a conversation, and if it is, 40-per cent delinquency is not the rate being discussed. It is likely to be less than one per cent.