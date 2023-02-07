State lawyers’ conduct inexcusable

Although the Chief State Solicitor and the Solicitor General’s departments both fall under the umbrella of the Attorney General, they are not micro-managed by him.
Consequently, both the current and former attorneys general cannot be responsible for the failure of these departments to do what was required of them.
From what is currently in the public domain, it is clear that the lawyers there failed spectacularly in performing their duties at all or at the minimum standard.
They failed to represent the interest of their client—that is, the Attorney General; and their actions or inactions may also amount to a breach of the terms of their employment.
A lawyer’s oath is to practise law to the best of his knowledge and ability. Is this the best of their knowledge and ability? Is this the best that they can do? If so, then heaven help the State.
The Code of Ethics provides that a lawyer shall always act in the best interest of his client, represent him competently and zealously to obtain the benefit of any and every remedy and defence.
The interest of the client and the exigencies of the administration of justice should always be the first concern of a lawyer.
A lawyer must not act with inexcusable or undue delay, negligence or neglect. Did these lawyers act like this? Did they breach the Code of Ethics?
This gives the AG the right to sue for negligence and claim this $20 million from them as damages. Why must public funds be wasted here?
It may also give their employer the right to sue for this breach, bring disciplinary charges against them, and also the right to terminate their employment. I suggest that such actions be taken against them. Their conduct is detrimental to the profession and tends to discredit it.
Had a lawyer in private practice acted like this, he would have been sued by his client, hauled before the disciplinary committee and possibly struck off the roll.
Had an employee in a private business enterprise acted in a similar manner and cause such a loss or liability to his employer, what do you think would have happened to him?
Why should these lawyers be any different?
Anthony V Manwah
attorney-at-law