State of roads symbolises state of nation

So, according to the Prime Minister at a meeting with Palo Seco residents, the reason for the horrible state of the roads is because of the hardships facing this country between 2015 and 2022, the same time they got into power, and financial prioritisation did not allow for road infrastructure to be an important consideration?
And nobody raised an eyebrow at this foolish, porous reasoning, utter rubbish spewing from this man’s mouth!
I challenge any of those who believe this to be the reason and look at the billions upon billions spent on roads. Look at the billions spent on sub-par development. Look at the wastage of money and funds on projects that collapse within weeks, and ask yourself if you really want to believe this man.
It is insulting to the intelligence of this nation that he sits there and offers this meagre excuse. Prime Minister, the state of our roads that you apologise for is symbolic of the state of this nation, for which the best apology will be your absence.
The reason for its condition is not lack of funds or other priorities, it’s poor management, deliberate poor investment and indifference. It is the lack of accountability and playing politics with the lives of your people that you have sold out to the financiers who need easy contracts.
Come on, people, ask the right questions!
Ryan Martinez
Gasparillo