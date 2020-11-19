In the good old days of radio, one depended on the radio stations to give us the correct time throughout the day. Sadly, for at least one local station, that seems not to be the case any longer.

I have noted for at least the past three years that Tony Lee’s time check every morning on i95.5FM would be out by two minutes consistently, being always behind the real time. He would give the time as 6.30 a.m., for example, but the actual time would 6.32 a.m.

Over the past week, his time checks have now gone to about three or four minutes behind.

One morning a few days ago, when he said it was 6.29 a.m., it was actually 6.33—four minutes behind the real time. As I write this, he gave the time this morning as 6.30 when it was really 6.33—three minutes off. Later in the day, the time checks given seem not to be so far off. How could that be?

I remember one morning some months ago when Sterling Henderson and Ardene Sirjoo were hosting the morning programme in Tony’s absence, Sterling was telling Ardene about the clocks in various parts of that radio station all carrying different times.

I thought to myself: “Why tell us? What are you doing about it?”

I could not believe what I had just heard from Sterling since I thought the clocks on a radio station should be synchronised with a reliable international time station, against which one should check before beginning the daily broadcasting, and re-checked several times during the day.

Is it any wonder, then, that the newscasts on i95.5 can never begin on time? Many of that station’s news broadcasts are at least four minutes late repeatedly and, apparently, those responsible do not seem to care.

It seems, too, that the newsreaders ignore the fact that the news should begin on time and get into the studio “any old time”. Why?

Clyde Alphonso

via e-mail

