Stay focused on the crime fight

We will not always be on the same page when it comes to the crime situation and how it should be handled. Now this is quite normal. However, when all is said and done, it is the Government that will have to make the final decision concerning the way forward.
There is no easy road ahead, and I believe some really tough decision will have to be taken for the sake of the citizens and country. This is my personal opinion.
I would like to encourage those in charge to stay focused and begin with what is readily available—for example, joint patrols in cities and communities. Police presence does help. It is not the only solution but if it can be done immediately, proceed. Install cameras as soon as possible; not forgetting to deal with the issue of long delays in the justice system. Sitting back and just saying what will not work, etc, and not offering what you think will work is really not helping.
It takes pieces to make up a puzzle, but when put them together, you have the expected results. The same concept applies to solving crime: the various small pieces, when they are all put together, will effectively deal with crime to some degree.
To those who are in charge, you need to tackle the problem head-on.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan