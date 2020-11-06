ON behalf of SWAHA, greetings to all in the national community on the occasion of Divali 2020. Divali is a festival of lights and it comes once a year. It is a time of joy, sharing, caring and so many beautiful things.

In years gone by we have enjoyed so many types of celebrations and different experiences. But now, in the today’s world, including here in T&T, the experience is different.

We are faced with serious challenges. The situation is such that we are not able to celebrate in what we would call “the normal way”. So what are we to do?

I would like to impact on your minds that Hinduism can survive under any circumstances. If we understand why we do what we do, then we can survive anywhere and adapt and adjust.

If I were to reflect on the past, Divali was celebrated at home. All family members would be there and we, the children, were excited, busy soaking deyas, preparing for puja, all guided by parents.

Mother was busy preparing the dishes. Then we would all sit as a family and do puja, then light deyas. That bonding was a family event.

With time, the paradigm has shifted with the introduction of public celebrations. There was an advantage to this but there was loss as well.

The many deyas that lit up homes in days gone by became less evident as focus was placed in the public celebrations.

Flowers were spread on the doorway to welcome Lakshmi Mata. Homes became darker as these practices were no more. As time progressed, socialisation rather than family became the main factor in Divali celebrations. We had lost that family touch.

At present, we have a serious situation in our country where Covid-19 has created havoc. We are told to stay at home, to scale down, to take the necessary precautions, for it is “the new normal”.

This is nothing new to the Hindu mind. It is something that is old and traditional but we have lost it. Covid-19 is now pushing us to where we should be, back into our homes. So do not be despondent.

It is time to get back to family life. Many families have become dysfunctional because of different influences. All these festivals help us to stay together as functional families.

It is time that families sit together, perform puja together and light deyas. Celebrate at home. Lakshmi Mata symbolises unity, peace, love, strength, togetherness and understanding. Let us try to bring back all of these into the family during Divali 2020.

It is my firm conviction that family is the basic unit in society. When family degenerates and disintegrates, society also disintegrates.

We have a society that has many challenges because family life is disintegrating and I am suggesting that Covid-19 is perhaps teaching us a lesson to return home, strengthening our family life, and building a stronger society.

Let us not feel despondent. Let us remember that Lakshmi Mata represents spiritual and material prosperity. In this way the home, community and country will experience greater peace.

In many homes Lakshmi may have left. We need to churn the unconscious mind and strive for spirituality. In her presence we will once again restore peace, understanding and prosperity. Stay close to spirituality. Stay close to Divinity. Strengthen your family. Celebrate at home. Happy Divali.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Manning on the move

Manning on the move

APPEARING eager to get off the ground and begin to deliver on his promises and his commitment to the people he elected to serve, the Member of Parliament for San Fernando East, Brian Manning, is now seeking to find housing and better community living arrangements for some of his constituents.

Covid hard line against rum and beer

Covid hard line against rum and beer

As if the world didn’t already have enough to be disquieted about, came the US presidential elections to overfill front and follow-up news pages everywhere. Broadcast and online outpourings confirmed the apparently singular focus on the blockbuster that summoned recall of the all-engaging drawing power of Hollywood.

Competence and credibility at stake

Competence and credibility at stake

There are myriad issues which have been revealed as sub-optimal in this 2020 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exam crisis: the 2020 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results...

Let people exchange those old $100 notes

Let people exchange those old $100 notes

I write on behalf of those persons, a few well-off but mostly poor who, for one reason or another, are still holding some old $100 notes. I wish to add my voice to those who have been appealing to the authorities in recent times to give them another opportunity to exchange their hard-earned dollars for legal notes. It’s especially important in this banga season, when work and money are so hard to come by.

Grow up, T&T

IT amazes me (to say the least) to read about the nonsensical and ridiculous comments by some of our well-known politicians about a small matter like a congratulatory message sent to US president-elect Joe Biden.

Govt must clear the air on latest hunting situation

All sport participants take their sport seriously. They prepare mentally and physically so that they can excel in whatever field they choose with the main goal being, winning the ultimate prize in the end. Sport hunters too, have to go through the same rigours; for themselves and their dogs since the challenges are immense.