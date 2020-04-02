Have you ever wondered why there is no branch of a favourite quick service restaurant on the side of the road on the way to work?
Have you ever wondered about how your favourite food store decides where to locate your neighbourhood store?
They use similar information, as does the health ministry, about the country, where our people live, their habits and the roadways they are likely to use.
The Ministry of Health’s maps that showed two things: firstly where persons infected with the virus are and secondly information for only ten infected cases where their primary and secondary contacts are. The maps, which are not clearly reproduced or fully detailed, show that isolation is important. With more information, a more compelling case can be made. It nonetheless shows that living in an urban setting and where one travels to work create the risks.
The main lesson we should take away is “stay home, stay safe’’. The other point, which the Chief Medical Officer was at pains to point out, is that since we do not have a full data set it is likely that the primary and secondary contacts will expand. This means we are not off the hook. The problem may be even more significant.
Looking for instance at the Arima’s cases, they affected Sangre Grande, which is the hub for the communities on the east coast. While there are no infections at this time, it means that we need to be monitoring Sangre Grande carefully since it runs the risk of further infections in an area where the health facilities are not sterling and the people are less able to go quickly for help.
The entire east coast is clear as is the North coast, although in the latter case, it is the Maraval cases that pose the risk. The natural roadways and traffic appear to extend the reach of the virus.
Take the Siparia/Penal area: one case appears to be linked to the San Fernando area, but it is very well confined. The absence of data for the other two cases does not tell us whether the literature about political affiliations and compliance with advice (Blair et al, 2017) applies in our country.
The direct link between Arima and Pt Lisas/San Fernando is unsurprising because of work history. This is apparently also true of the Maraval to Pt Lisas link. Worrisome is the middle of the East-West Corridor (the heart of the light industrial estates and food distribution hub) which has the densest interactions.
The TTMA has to ensure that only “essential” workers in their factories are out to work and that they extend their “night transport’’ arrangements to the other shifts to minimise the risk posed by public transport. This can potentially shut down our food distribution chain.
The fascinating nugget is that the primary contact for an Arima infection who is in Central did not go to Chaguanas (the natural shopping centre) but remained isolated. The secondary cases in the Otaheite/Vessigny areas appear to be familial.
It is abundantly clear that the Ministry of Health is doing the right thing to promote isolation. It will only work if we obey. We can beat it. Stay home! Do not get weary of being home and give up!
Noble Philip
via e-mail