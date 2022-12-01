On Tuesday, the Uriah Butler Highway southbound lane at the Caroni exit started flooding from midday. At this time the tide was at it lowest point.

Common sense would have indicated it could only get worse with immediate effect with a rising tide. The authorities should have known better and issued a stop-work order for at least all persons working in the northern half of the country to avoid the catastrophe which occurred.

As it is right now, many parts of the country, and in particular Port of Spain, experience flash flooding once the tide is high for one reason or another. All drivers now need to be prudent and informed about the daily tide schedule when going about their business.

J Deering

Maraval

Climate change or regime change?

What was the real cause of the national weather emergency that impacted Trinidad and Tobago last weekend? Large swathes of land were converted into the murky lagoon once disrespectfully referenced by a government minister. Many homes and communities were inundated with faecal water.

Instead of it beginning to look like Christmas, Trinidad resembled a huge chamber pot, the land that God forgot. What did we do here to so vex God? Some blame climate change, while many clamour for regime change.

Stay informed about the daily tides

Will the PM or any minister resign?

Boris Johnson, prime minister of the UK, resigned after partying. Liz Truss, prime minister of the UK, resigned for failing in her mandate to stimulate the economy.

The mantra given by this Government is “we in charge”.

Devastating floods all over the country, “we in charge”. Ministers partying, “we in charge”. Four divers die, “we in charge”.

Will the prime minister or any minister say “we in charge” and resign?