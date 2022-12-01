Stay informed about the daily tides

On Tuesday, the Uriah Butler Highway southbound lane at the Caroni exit started flooding from midday. At this time the tide was at it lowest point.
Common sense would have indicated it could only get worse with immediate effect with a rising tide. The authorities should have known better and issued a stop-work order for at least all persons working in the northern half of the country to avoid the catastrophe which occurred.
As it is right now, many parts of the country, and in particular Port of Spain, experience flash flooding once the tide is high for one reason or another. All drivers now need to be prudent and informed about the daily tide schedule when going about their business.
J Deering
Maraval