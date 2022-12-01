Stay informed about the daily tides

What was the real cause of the national weather emergency that impacted Trinidad and Tobago last weekend? Large swathes of land were converted into the murky lagoon once disrespectfully referenced by a government minister. Many homes and communities were inundated with faecal water.

Instead of it beginning to look like Christmas, Trinidad resembled a huge chamber pot, the land that God forgot. What did we do here to so vex God? Some blame climate change, while many clamour for regime change.