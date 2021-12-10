Stay safe while Christmas shopping

The Christmas season is upon us, and already you can feel the change in the atmosphere. I know this year’s celebration will be a bit different due to Covid-19 and the protocols to be followed.
Despite this, stores, groceries, markets, malls and churches will have activities. Yet amid all the hustle and bustle, we need to allow good old common sense to prevail, especially in the area of safety.
Christmas is also an opportune time for those involved in criminal activities to act. I would like to give some simple reminders:
1. Ensure your house is properly secured when going out.
2. Do not forget to lock your car, and park in a safe place, to the best of your ability. Cars are targeted at Christmas time.
3. Exposing your valuables and cash on the streets should be avoided at all times.
4. Children should be properly supervised while shopping. Keep an attentive eye on them.
5. Watch where you are going to shop. Lonely areas are a no-no.
6. Always be alert to your surroundings.
7. When you’re finish shopping, etc, and are heading back to your vehicle, a glance around can help ensure you are not being followed.
8. Be wary of “secret buying”. This is when someone is offering you a better deal for something you are purchasing in a store—half-price, maybe. You are putting yourself at risk going with that person to collect items. Stolen merchandise can be passed on to you.
9. Finally, keep your bank cards close to your heart. Do not let them out of your sight.
I believe these little tips can help us all be safe this Christmas season. And while we may have confidence in God’s protection, wisdom is also a part of life.
When we look at Christmas and the reason for the season, I believe this in itself should be a source of encouragement to us as a nation.
This year has been rough for us as a twin-island nation. Many have lost loved ones and are still battling with what has taken place this year. I fully understand the pain of many living in T&T due to some misfortune.
Amid it all, there is still hope in all that we are going through. Christ came to bring hope to a people who were experiencing darkness under the hands of Roman rulers.
The people were impoverished by Rome, burdened with heavy taxation; while those who ruled lived luxuriously. But the coming of Christ ushered in a new hope once more in the lives of many. He brought a message of hope.
Let us draw from the Christmas message of hope and see a brighter day ahead. I know this can be very difficult for some because of where they are at present, but we must not give up, for if we are willing and able, we can all still eat of the good of the land.
It is a good season to embrace one another, recognising we were all created equal. Therefore, there is absolutely no room for division
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan