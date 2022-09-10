Tobago independence

Tobago celebrates: THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his wife, Takyana Anna Nedd, left, arrive at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, to view the Independence Day parade in Tobago, yesterday.

It was only a matter of time before Watson Duke’s narcissism reared its head and took control of him. As all narcissistic persons, he had to be in total control, and just simply could not play second fiddle to Farley Augustine.

He does not care about the needs of the Tobago people. Those needs are secondary to his super-inflated ego and self-importance. He cares not about the People’s National Movement (PNM) laughing at the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) after such a euphoric and stunning victory.

If it were not the issue of the open “27 starving and forgotten members” of the Roxborough group, he would have found another issue until his ego is let loose. So now, Mr Farley Augustine, is the time to stand firm and remain focused.

You were the Chief Secretary’s face in the last election and the Tobago people voted for you as well as the PDP—not Watson Duke. Duke has little credibility in Tobago and none in Trinidad.

Tobago people are not fools. They are watching closely this internal struggle. This is the ideal time to purge the PDP party of Watson Duke and his likes.

The PDP will emerge a stronger party, or a viable alternative under Farley’s leadership will emerge. Farley has all the time to make a difference.

Farley’s response to Duke’s accusations of the “27 starving Tobagonians” was measured, reasoned and principled. Duke’s irrational rants only betrayed his narcissistic traits, and are clearly no match for Farley’s statesmanship.

Dave Persad

attorney-at-law

Can we go on this way?

Having, over a long period, described the issues confronting us, and analysed where they would lead if left unattended, it is deeply painful to see the predicted outcomes dragging us further and further down.

So much of what is dangerous and disturbing in Trinidad and Tobago today has its origins in the neglect of our leaders to confront reality and to take action to avoid or ameliorate negative outcomes.

Any rate increase must be transparent

The issue of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission’s (T&TEC) staggering $7 billion debt to the National Gas Company (NGC) has again been put on the table, this time by ­Finance Minister Colm Imbert as he prepares to deliver the 2023 budget two weeks from now.

Critical US Elections

Never have US midterm elections been so important to the wider world. What seemed previously impossible is now a reality. American democracy is today under threat. And from within!

Look-Me! A Reclamation of Self

Staged events such as “Stink & Dutty” are nothing more than a reflection of the carnivalesque, a mode of cultural and social production that attempts to subvert the assumptions of the dominant class.

The patrons or masqueraders always try to accomplish their desired goals through an enactment of chaos and in-your-face daring. In the process, they seek to stretch the limits of received traditions to discover a new sense of authenticity.

The Queen and I

It’s incomprehensible that I, whose generation had every reason to dislike the British monarchy and wish for its early demise and for it to be replaced by something more modern, early in my life, became indifferent to the Windsors’ lingering presence as a symbol of Britain’s once inordinate prowess, and more than that, one woman’s mesmerising presence that defied all odds for almost 100 years.

The myth of ‘Me, Myself and I’

Our teachers’ day of “rest and reflection” is entirely unsurprising. It is the natural outcome of events that began in the 1980s. The chickens have come home to roost.

But even now, we, the society, are unprepared to confront the significant issues. We are stuck at “we want we money now!” There is an unwillingness to wrestle with the philosophical issues about how we structure our economy and country. We forget our history, at our risk.