It was only a matter of time before Watson Duke’s narcissism reared its head and took control of him. As all narcissistic persons, he had to be in total control, and just simply could not play second fiddle to Farley Augustine.
He does not care about the needs of the Tobago people. Those needs are secondary to his super-inflated ego and self-importance. He cares not about the People’s National Movement (PNM) laughing at the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) after such a euphoric and stunning victory.
If it were not the issue of the open “27 starving and forgotten members” of the Roxborough group, he would have found another issue until his ego is let loose. So now, Mr Farley Augustine, is the time to stand firm and remain focused.
You were the Chief Secretary’s face in the last election and the Tobago people voted for you as well as the PDP—not Watson Duke. Duke has little credibility in Tobago and none in Trinidad.
Tobago people are not fools. They are watching closely this internal struggle. This is the ideal time to purge the PDP party of Watson Duke and his likes.
The PDP will emerge a stronger party, or a viable alternative under Farley’s leadership will emerge. Farley has all the time to make a difference.
Farley’s response to Duke’s accusations of the “27 starving Tobagonians” was measured, reasoned and principled. Duke’s irrational rants only betrayed his narcissistic traits, and are clearly no match for Farley’s statesmanship.
Dave Persad
attorney-at-law