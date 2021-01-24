Steer our youths away from a divided society

I will like to compliment Dr Theodore Lewis on his timely article in yesterday’s Sunday Express headlined, “The mis-education of black children.”
Dr Lewis is a lone voice crying in the wilderness about the mis-education of not only black children, but the entire young population of our country. Our educational system is controlled by the denominational religious bodies that perpetuate discrimination, inequality and racism.
This is legitimised by the equally horrendous agreement called the “Concordat.’’ The “Concordat’’ was formed in the 60s when the Catholic Church was very powerful under Count Finbar Ryan and Don Basil Matthew. Dr Eric Williams had to concede for fear of being branded a communist and losing the general elections and the road to Independence.
The denominational religious bodies retained the ownership of their schools and the right to recommend who teaches at their schools. The government agreed to pay all salaries of principals and teachers at denominational schools and fund three-quarters of all repairs and building of such schools. The only concession that Dr Williams got was that no new secondary schools were to be built.
During the past 60 years, the denominational bodies were able to build new schools and change the arrangement for repairs and payment of bills to their schools. They however retained the ownership of their schools and the right to recommend who may teach at their schools and so keep their religious ethos intact.
At the same time, the religious bodies under the guise of the Concordat, continue to maintain the status quo as in the colonial days. The privilege class continues to go to “prestige” schools while the masses go to “Government” schools. This creates a two-tiered system which is extremely detrimental to the education of our young people.
After looking at what has happened in the United States during the last four years, T&T should be mindful of what can happen to a divided society.
Vincent Booker
via e-mail